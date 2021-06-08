If you’re familiar with Microsoft, you know it is constantly releasing updates to create a better overall experience — specifically to Windows 10. Like the car industry, we’re introduced to upgraded features and options that make the experience easier with each major update.

Users can always count on the established programs that allow us to access the content we need quickly. Tap or click here to find out everything that came with the massive May Windows update.

It turns out that the Windows key, which can be found on virtually any Microsoft device, is more powerful than you may think. Well, it is if you know how to use it. Here are the most useful Windows key keyboard shortcuts from Windows 10.

What are the keyboard shortcuts?

Most people believe the mouse is the easiest way to navigate their computers, but they’d be wrong.

RELATED: 7 ways to customize your Windows computer

Keyboard shortcuts are significantly faster. Want to see what these amazing key sequences can do?

Check out the shortcuts below and you may find a few that will make you faster and more productive:

Windows logo key = Open and close start menu

= Open and close start menu Windows logo key + A = Open Notifications

= Open Notifications Windows key + Pause = Display System

= Display System Windows logo key + C = Open Cortana in listening mode

= Open Cortana in listening mode Windows key + D = Hide or display desktop

= Hide or display desktop Windows key + M = Minimize all windows

= Minimize all windows Windows key + E = Open File Explorer

= Open File Explorer Windows key + F = Begin feedback dialogue

= Begin feedback dialogue Windows key + Shift + M = Restore minimized windows to desktop

= Restore minimized windows to desktop Ctrl + Windows key + F = Search for other computers on the same network

= Search for other computers on the same network Windows key + L = Lock computer or switch users

= Lock computer or switch users Windows key + R = Open run dialogue box

= Open run dialogue box Windows key + T = Cycle through Taskbar programs

= Cycle through Taskbar programs Windows key + number = Start program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number

= Start program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number Shift + Windows key + number = Start a new instance of the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number

= Start a new instance of the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number Ctrl + Windows key + number = Switch to the last active window of the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number

= Switch to the last active window of the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number Alt + Windows key + number = Open the jump list for the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number

= Open the jump list for the program pinned to the Taskbar in the position indicated by the number Windows key + V = Open the clipboard

= Open the clipboard Windows key + tab = Cycle through programs on the taskbar by using Aero Flip 3-D

= Cycle through programs on the taskbar by using Aero Flip 3-D Ctrl + Windows key + tab = Use arrow keys to cycle through programs on the Taskbar by using Aero Flip 3-D

= Use arrow keys to cycle through programs on the Taskbar by using Aero Flip 3-D Ctrl + Windows + B = Switch to a program that displays a message in the notification area

= Switch to a program that displays a message in the notification area Windows key + Up Arrow = Maximize window

= Maximize window Windows key + Down Arrow = Minimize the desktop window

= Minimize the desktop window Windows key + Right Arrow = Maximize window on right side of the screen

= Maximize window on right side of the screen Windows key + Left Arrow = Maximize window on the left side of the screen

= Maximize window on the left side of the screen Windows key + Home = Minimize all except the active window

= Minimize all except the active window Windows key + Shift + Up Arrow = Stretch the window from the top and bottom of the screen

= Stretch the window from the top and bottom of the screen Windows key + Shift + Left Arrow or Right Arrow = Move an open window or app from one monitor to another

= Move an open window or app from one monitor to another Windows key + P = Select a presentation display mode

= Select a presentation display mode Windows key + G = Open the Game bar

= Open the Game bar Windows key + U = Open Ease of Access Center

= Open Ease of Access Center Windows key + X = Open the Quick Link menu

= Open the Quick Link menu Windows key + Ctrl + M = Open the Magnifier app

For more tips on how to become a Windows power user, tap or click here.