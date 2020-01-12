Microsoft recently announced Windows 7 will no longer be supported after Jan. 14, 2020. Die-hard users can still run Windows 7 on their PCs, but if there are any issues, Microsoft will no longer be of assistance.

What does this mean, exactly? It means it's time to upgrade to Windows 10.

Change for something as complicated as a computer’s operating system can be an uncomfortable experience for most, but making the switch is worth it. We’ll tell you why, starting with the security Windows 10 brings.

Why should I upgrade to Windows 10 when Windows 7 runs just fine?

The simplest answer is for your security. Hackers and cybercriminals learn the ins-and-outs of computer operating systems so they can find potential weaknesses to exploit.

Windows 7 has been around for 11 years, and hackers have found plenty of chinks in its digital armor.

When Microsoft learns about weaknesses in its OS, it releases patches to protect users. But now that Microsoft is moving forward with Windows 10, Windows 7 users will be unprotected.

For the sake of digital security, upgrade to Windows 10. Even if Windows 7 works alright now, soon it will be riddled with so many issues you’ll be lucky if you can upgrade your OS.

I only use my computer to stream videos from trusted sites. Why should I upgrade?

It makes sense to want to keep Windows 7 when you use other devices for online browsing, but you should still upgrade. Websites release updates all the time, and you don’t want your browser to stop working with sites like Netflix or Disney+.

Even older Roku devices have stopped being compatible with Netflix, and they were created specifically to work with the streaming site.

And, if you use older versions of Chrome or Firefox, these browsers can only update so far with outdated operating systems. Eventually, they won’t be able to keep up and you’ll be left with a useless hunk of junk.

OK, updating makes sense. How do I do it?

Microsoft released a free download for Windows 10 back in 2015. Today, you have to purchase the OS, and the Home edition costs $139.

If you missed the freebie boat, it's not too late. Luckily, some of the free methods are still active.

I upgraded to Windows 10. What now?

Now that you’ve upgraded, you’ll notice a world of difference. There are cooler icons, Cortana is more interactive and you now use Microsoft Edge by default.

But where should you start? There are so many changes, it can feel overwhelming at first but don’t worry. It won’t take long for you to get the hang of things.

Here are five ways to cozy up with Windows 10.

1. Get comfortable

If you want to get the most out of Windows 10, start with simple customizations. No computer really feels like it’s yours until you’ve changed the background, adjusted the color scheme and set up your icons.

Tap or click here to learn how to customize your Windows 10 PC.

2. Lighten up

The second thing you want to do is get rid of bloatware — those extra programs taking up valuable space. Windows 10 is full of fun game demos and apps like Groove Music and the Xbox Console Companion.

If you’re not a gamer and you already have a preferred music site, these programs are unnecessary. Plus, if you download a program and decide to get rid of it, sometimes it won’t fully uninstall.

Tap or click here to learn how to get rid of bloatware.

3. Easy peasy

For those of you who own multiple computers, or a few Windows devices, you can copy and paste across them all. Here’s a video explaining the perks of Cloud clipboard.

4. A whole new world

Now that you have an upgraded OS, you have access to tons of apps that aren’t compatible with older Windows systems.

You can download useful apps and programs to your computer straight from the Microsoft store. And because your computer is up to date, you can download the latest versions of your favorite apps.

Tap or click here for 5 free Windows apps you’ll love.

5. Keep things tidy

One of the most annoying features of any device is Notifications. While developers want to believe they’re being helpful by reminding you of every little thing on your PC, the reality is it’s just annoying.

Windows 10 is highly customizable, and there are ways to adjust your notification settings to change when they appear and for how long, or to mute them entirely.

Tap or click here to learn how to manage your notifications.

Of course, there are tons of other things your Windows 10 PC can do, and we are always updating you with cool new features, apps and downloads.