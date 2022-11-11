Let’s say you’re browsing the web with a VPN. You’re protecting your privacy, so you’re confident that hackers and advertisers can’t track you. Then you try to go to a site and it just won’t load.

This can throw a wrench into your productivity when you're working. Or it can ruin your mood when you're trying to have fun online.

If you want to bypass those infuriating errors that say “The page you are looking for can’t be found,” we can help. Here’s what to do when a VPN stops site access.

Why you can’t access certain content with a VPN

There are a few reasons why you can’t access certain apps or websites when your VPN is on. First, you may be dealing with connectivity issues. Perhaps the VPN you’re using is having server issues.

It could also be that the app or online service you want to access can’t connect to your VPN’s server. Then again, some sites go out of their way to block connections from VPN servers.

The site owners aren’t trying to make your life harder. They block VPNs to cover their backsides. (Legally, not literally.)

Many websites block VPNs because they don’t want to break their contracts. To put it simply, lots of VPN users want to bypass geo-blocking features.

Say you want to watch content that isn't available in the U.S. If your favorite show is available in the U.K, you can connect to a server there so your internet can access that show.

Using a VPN gives you more options for family movie nights. | Photo © Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com

Streaming sites don’t like this very much. It lands them in hot water with the production companies they team up with. Here’s why:

Streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu have long and complicated contracts with production companies.

Those contracts may involve location limits as part of licensing contracts. Production companies often have stipulations like, “You can stream this show, but only in Canada since we don’t want it in the U.S.”

Certain websites/services, like PayPal, Venmo and CashApp, identify users for legal purposes through their IP addresses. This is used to resolve problems such as fraud.

Streaming sites don’t want to violate the clauses in their contracts. They want to cover themselves and avoid legal trouble. Thus, they block VPNs.

Let’s look into some other possibilities. Perhaps a site you’re visiting has outdated security certificates, which a VPN may interpret as being malicious.

Don’t disable your VPN; you need it for safety and privacy protection. If you’re dealing with issues like this, there are a few easy fixes you can try first.

How to work around VPN blocks

Tech issues are a common culprit. Here are a few tech tips to try:

Switch servers: Maybe you’re connected to an international server the site doesn’t like. Before you do anything else, you should switch between various servers. The issue may be as simple as the site not wanting traffic from that country. Turn off threat detection: Only do this if you’re sure the site you’re trying to connect to is trustworthy. Go into your VPN and turn off cybersecurity features designed to stop you from accessing dangerous sites. Add exceptions: Sometimes, false alarms cause errors. For example, maybe the domain owner didn’t upgrade their certificates. This can raise red flags for your VPN, which then blocks the site. Restart your device: Maybe your computer needs a restart. Tech issues running in the background can block sites. Resetting your device can fix the issue. Clear your browser cache: Maybe some cookies are getting in the way. You can also update your browser — a good practice regardless. Switch to a different browser: If you’re using Google Chrome, give Edge or Firefox a try. Sometimes, websites and browsers don’t get along well. Use an incognito window: It’s worth a try. Tap or click here for 3 ways incognito mode can save you.

