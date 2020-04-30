Feel like your internet is lagging? If more people are home than normal and using it constantly, that might be the problem. The good news is, you can probably fix it.

First, check your internet speed. Click or tap here for ways to check your internet speed. Does it match the service you pay for each month? If not, try resetting your modem or router, and see if that improves things.

If power cycling that way doesn’t work, there’s still no need to worry. Check out our 5 tips for speeding up your internet connection below and you’ll be able to get the service you’re paying for lickety-split.

1. Check on your router and modem

Your router or modem could be what’s slowing down your internet. If either device, or a combo device, is old, damaged, or has out of date firmware, it might not be able to hit the speeds you’re paying for.

Routers and modems can physically wear down over time, and like other electronics, they’ll need to be replaced. If your modem comes from your cable company, you can usually get a replacement for free if you call.

But before you replace the entire router/modem system, update the firmware first. Out of date firmware can be full of flaws that make your system to run inefficiently, or lag. Up to date firmware corrects these flaws, and offers better security on top of better speed.

Tap or click here to see how to update the firmware in your router. If that doesn’t work, it might be time to buy a newer model. You can get something more secure, like the eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system.

2. Move your router

The physical location of your router can have a big impact on internet speed. If your internet-connected devices have to go through several walls or floors to get a connection, they could run slower.

Keep your router in a central location in your home. If possible, make sure your most-used devices are near the router, but the central location will help you be more mobile.

Also, make sure other devices you own aren’t interfering with your Wi-Fi connection. Bluetooth devices, cordless phones, and baby monitors can all interrupt your Wi-Fi signal, along with your microwave.

3. Change your DNS server

When you sign up for internet, your provider assigns you to a domain name system (DNS). A DNS works like a phone book, connecting a domain name URL to an IP address, and lets your devices connect.

Your DNS can be laggy or bloated, so the conversion from domain name to IP can take time. That can slow down your internet overall.

Thankfully, you can change your DNS so you can get on one that’s more efficient and speed up your internet in the process. Tap or click here to find out how to change your DNS.

4. Is anything hogging bandwidth?

When devices connect to your home Wi-Fi, they take up a certain amount of bandwidth while online. A computer streaming video, for example, can take up a lot of bandwidth, while a phone checking email takes just a little.

If your internet is slow all the time, it’s possible you have some bandwidth-guzzling devices or users in your household. Limiting the number of devices connected to the internet at any one time can help. As can making sure not every single person connected is streaming video at the same time.

Turn off Wi-Fi on some devices and see if your internet speed increases. If it does, keep Wi-Fi turned off on these devices as often as you can. Or consider getting a different internet package that offers more bandwidth.

5. Look for viruses

A virus in your router, modem, or on a few internet-connected devices in your home can slow down your internet. So check your devices for viruses to see if that’s the source of your slowdown.

Tap or click here for ways of finding out if your computer has a virus or malware. And Tap or click here to see if your smartphone or tablet has any too. If you find that you have a virus, tap or click here for tools to get rid of it.

Slow internet can be annoying enough when not stuck at home thanks to a pandemic. Ensure your Wi-Fi is working at the speed you pay for with our tips above, use these tips to keep it at that speed too!

