The modern-day printer has come a long way since the concept was introduced in the 1950s. Originally developed for medical coding, today’s technology has enabled printers to print a diverse set of different creative projects and is a must-have necessity in every business, school and home office.

Some of the most innovative printers to hit the market are the Epson EcoTank printers. Revolutionizing how you print at home, you can now save time and money by replacing ink cartridges with ink bottles.

Kim only uses and recommends tools that will save you time and money — and make your life easier. That’s exactly why our sponsor’s Epson EcoTank is your best bet when it comes to choosing a printer for your home. Here’s what makes it the perfect choice for you.

1. Save money and time with cartridge-free ink refills

To start, the Epson EcoTank is 100% cartridge-free. You can get rid of ink cartridges forever and say hello to extra savings when you make the switch to ink bottles. The savings aren’t small either. We’re talking up to 90% off your ink spending with low-cost replacement bottles that last up to 2 years.

You really can’t beat that. It also means you won’t run out mid-print and get stuck waiting for ink cartridges to ship or have to take a trip to the store.

2. Print with voice activation commands

Experience the freedom of innovative hands-free, voice-activated printing when you set up your printer with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. Just connect your voice-enabled device to your Epson EcoTank and ask to print everything from recipes to homework to financial statements.

Keep your hands free to use for cooking, typing, cleaning or holding that much-deserved margarita. Leave all the printing to your voice-enabled device and your Epson EcoTank with voice-activated printing.

3. Scrapbooking made easy at home

Getting your digital scrapbook kit professionally printed at your local print shop can cost you up to $15 a page. That’s a LOT of money if you’re into saving your memories that way. Did you know you can print professional-looking scrapbook kits and accents right from your home computer?

The Epson EcoTank won’t cost you an arm and a leg for ink replacements. It instantly saves you money and time so that you can remember life’s most precious moments.

4. Custom homemade greeting cards

Make every special occasion that much more memorable with custom-made greeting cards printed right from your home printer. Better than any store-bought card, there are hundreds of free customizable greeting card templates available online.

Simply by customizing the card with the recipient’s name or with your favorite image or quote, you can add a personal touch. Bringing ink printing at home to a whole new level, the Epson EcoTank makes printing any project easier and more affordable.

Get the most from your device and make your life easier with a completely cartridge-free printer like the Epson EcoTank. Print more and save more by switching to low-cost bottle ink replacements and get rid of ink cartridges forever.

Explore the possibilities with all the Epson EcoTank models and experience the benefits firsthand.

X

Purchase Epson EcoTank printers at Best Buy, Office Depot or Office Max near you and online at Epson.com/EcoTankKim.