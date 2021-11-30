Three ways to fax your documents for free

Faxing seems archaic, but occasionally you may need to send one. Many businesses and organizations use them for communication. Take doctor’s offices, for example.

Sometimes, you need to share essential documents and email isn't an option. That's because faxes are much more secure. In comparison, email inboxes can come with spam, viruses and blocked messages.

You might be disappointed when you realize you need to fax documents, thinking you’ll have to shell out cash to get the job done. In reality, you can use a fax site for free.

Here’s how it works

There’s no need to use a dedicated fax machine or multipurpose printer these days. If the document you need to fax is not already on your desktop or laptop, you’ll need to scan it or take a photo of it.

You can do this through FaxZero.com. It’s free if you send no more than five faxes per day and only three pages at a time. Here’s what the website looks like:

As you can tell, it’s simple to use and easy to navigate.

There’s one setback, though: When you use this site, you’ll get a FaxZero ad on your cover page. That might not be a big deal, though, depending on your project.

As you can tell from the screenshot, there’s also a paid version. This lets you scan 25 pages a day for $2.09 per fax.

Then again, if you don’t like this site, we found others you can check out.

Two more ways to fax your documents for free

Another option is GotFreeFax.com. It’s free for three pages per fax and two free faxes per day. Also, there are no ads on the cover page.

If you need to receive a fax, eFax gives you a virtual fax number to receive for free up to 10 faxed pages per month. There are paid options, of course, should you go over the free plan.

