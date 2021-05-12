4 simple ways to customize your Apple AirPods



Like many of its products, Apple’s AirPods are something of a status symbol. Sleek and well-designed, they are as iconic as they are functional. So much so that competitors have created products specifically to compete with these earbuds.

Apple’s AirPods have many functions you may not know about. If you have a set of AirPods or are thinking of getting them, check out our tips for getting the most out of your earbuds. Just make sure they are paired and charged first.

1. Name your AirPods

Personalization begins with a name, and you can set your AirPods to be called anything you want. Open the case or remove the earbuds from the inside.

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth and tap the information icon next to your AirPods. Now tap Change the name, tap the current one and enter a new one, then tap Done.

2. Change the double-tap action

Your AirPods’ default setting for a double-tap is to open Siri, but you can change this. Each AirPod (left and right) can be set to a different double-tap action. Besides using Siri, you can play/pause or stop your audio or go to the next/previous track.

To change what the double-tap does, open the AirPods case or take them out. Go to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone and tap the info button next to your AirPods. Tap Left or Right under Double-Tap on AirPod to adjust the function for each side.

3. Setting the microphone to left, right or auto

Each AirPod contains a microphone for phone calls, audio, Siri and more. The default automatic setting uses either microphone as needed but you can set things up to use just one all the time.

Open your case or remove the earbuds from within. Go to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone and tap the info button next to your AirPods. Tap Microphone and choose between either the left or right AirPod or set it to auto.

4. Welcome to the Pros

Apple’s AirPod Pros add noise cancellation, water resistance, custom ear tips, adaptive EQ and better sound than the standard AirPods. They are also more expensive. Most of the above settings work the same on the Pro models, such as changing the name and microphone.

AirPod Pro models have a force sensor that adds some functionality. You can single, double and triple-tap and press-and-hold an earbud to perform an action. You can easily change the action for press-and-hold in a few steps.

Remove your AirPod Pro earbuds from the case or open it up. Go to Settings > Bluetooth on your iPhone and tap the information icon next to your AirPod Pros.

Tap Left or Right under Press And Hold AirPods to set the function for each side. Choose between Noise Control and Siri. Under Noise Control, you can select which modes you want to cycle through: Noise Cancellation, Transparency, Off.

If you find the AirPod Pro earbuds to be too pricey, you can check out Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro buds as an alternative.