Remember the days of printing off directions from MapQuest? Thankfully, technology has evolved since then. Tap or click here for map apps better than Google if you have multiple stops. If you have a cell phone, getting lost should be a thing of the past. Just activate Apple or Google Maps, and you are on your way.

But what if you are trying to find someone instead of somewhere? That’s right. You can use your phone to show precisely where you are so they can find you. They can also send their location to you for the same reason.

Not only can you send and receive locations, but you can do so in multiple ways on your iPhone, through apps, your messages, and a dozen other tricky solutions to make your location known. Keep reading to see how to use your iPhone to send your exact location to someone.

What’s the point?

There are many scenarios where giving someone your precise GPS location can be incredibly beneficial.

RELATED: 10 hidden Google Maps tips and tricks

Meeting someone at the mall and can’t find them? Send them your location, and they can track you down to the precise spot you are standing at. Have someone picking you up for the first time? Instead of searching for numbers to identify your house, location sharing allows them to pinpoint you in no time.

This also works great with children if you wonder where they are or what they are doing late at night. Location sharing can be turned on permanently, so you know where they are at all times.

The simplest option

While there are many options for sharing location, the easiest one is through the Messaging app on your iPhone. This is convenient when someone asks where you are while you are talking to them.

Open the Message app.

app. Choose the contact you want to share your location with by opening the conversation thread you have going with them. Or start a new conversation with that person.

Once inside the thread, tap the contact’s name at the top of the screen. This opens their information page.

Tap Share My Location. You’ll now choose how long you wnt to share your location. Pick either 1 hour, Until End of Day, or Indefinitely.

Find My app

The Find My app is helpful for more than just location sharing. Who wants to lose their iPhone? But you can also share your location with friends through the app, but you’ll have to enable it first. The app should be pre-installed on your iPhone, but you can get it here for iOS if not.

Enable location sharing

Open the Find My app.

app. Tap the Me icon at the bottom.

icon at the bottom. Turn on Share My Location.

Now that the feature is enabled, here’s how to use it:

Share your location

Open the Find My app.

app. Select the People tab.

tab. Tap the Plus button.

Tap Share My Location.

In the To field, type the name of the contact you want to share with.

field, type the name of the contact you want to share with. Choose Send, and decide how long you want to share your location with them. Your options are 1 hour, Until End of Day, or Indefinitely.

You may also like: How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)