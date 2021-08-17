Instead of throwing away your used and empty printer ink cartridges, you have options for recycling and reusing them — including ways that pay you back with a little cash.

1. Sell used printer cartridges

As the saying goes, “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.” In this case, it’s true. You can actually sell those annoying, empty ink cartridges for actual cash. That’s right. It turns out that empty cartridges are welcomed on various buy-and-sell platforms, like eBay. Tap or click here to learn more.

Here’s what you need to do: start by posting detailed specs that include the cartridge’s model number, color, and brand. Make sure to post clear pictures that show the cartridge. You can make a few bucks off of just one cartridge, but the key to making this worthwhile is selling in bulk to get around shipping costs.

2. Turn in empty cartridges to supply stores

If you’d rather make money in person instead of online, big office supply stores like Staples and OfficeMax often recycle empty ink cartridges and even go as far as offering a rewards program. You can get a $2 store credit for each cartridge given. You can turn in up to 10 cartridges each month, which comes to $20 per month. Not bad, huh?

Since this is a store rewards program, you must first be a member or have an account with that specific store. Once the cartridges are turned in, you get money credited to your account that can be used toward your next purchase. Imagine making money while saving the planet at the same time.

3. Try a cartridge buy-back site

Some websites will buy empty cartridges from you as well. And they’re actually willing to pay quite nicely for them. Sites like NeedEmpty, UsRecycleInk and Evolve Recycling will mail you a check when the balance exceeds a certain amount. This amount varies from site to site, but they tend to pay more for laser printer cartridges.

4. Get a printer that doesn’t need any cartridges and save!

If you want to spare yourself the hassle altogether, you should seriously consider investing in a printer that doesn’t need any cartridges. Printers like the Epson EcoTank series come with large ink tank reservoirs that can be easily refilled when they run out.

One set of replacement bottles is the equivalent of about 80 individual cartridges. This saves you precious time and money in the long run, which is never a bad thing.

