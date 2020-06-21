Using cloud storage isn’t merely a recommendation in today’s digital ecosystem. With so many threats from cybercriminals and scammers out there looking to destroy or lock up your data, it’s practically a requirement to seek out effective and secure cloud storage to keep your files safe.

Fortunately, there’s an abundance of choices out there — including a free option that comes with every Apple product: iCloud. The service is robust and deeply integrated into iOS, but its services are somewhat limited by space and security compared to other cloud storage services like IDrive.

If you’ve been on the fence about which cloud storage solution is right for you, here’s a quick overview and comparison between both iCloud and IDrive. By seeing both services side-by-side, you can make the right call on which cloud-based storage works best for your needs.

Cloud storage: Is it worth it?

When comparing two providers of cloud storage solutions, one of the first things to come to most people’s minds is cost. iCloud has an advantage for many ordinary users over IDrive, in the sense that it offers a free plan, but it’s worth considering the limits of Apple’s branded cloud service.

The free capacity offered by Apple caps at 5GB, which equates to approximately 1,600 average-sized photos. If you’re a modest device user, this might cover most of your media, but it’s not nearly enough to cover a phone, let alone a computer. Most phones start at about 64GB of storage!

Although IDrive doesn’t offer a free storage tier, what you do get for the money is quite generous. For $52.12 per year, you get 2 terabytes of storage plus 2 terabytes of data syncing.

Apple charges a monthly fee of $9.99 for its own 2TB tier. Do the math and you’ll see the value quickly slips away. Over 12 months, iCloud equates to $119.88. That’s more than double what IDrive costs. Although the costs are paid up-front, you save $67.76 for the year in the long term. The numbers don’t lie.

Cloud storage for every type of user

Naturally, because iCloud is Apple’s own in-house storage system, the service is limited exclusively to Apple devices. The company emphasizes the mobile aspect of it as a way to back up smartphones, save documents and archive media files.

If you have a non-Apple phone, or better yet, a PC, your options are quite limited if you choose to run with iCloud.

But IDrive is built for multiple types of operating systems, as well as multiple kinds of devices. Plus, you can even back up Apple products and Android devices to the same IDrive account with secure, snapshot-based restores.

With IDrive, you can back up all your PCs, Macs and mobile devices into ONE account for one low cost. And now, you can go to IDrive.com and use promo code, Kim, to save 90% on 5 TB of cloud backup now! That’s only $6.95 for the first year — even cheaper than the price we quoted earlier.

It’s a great time in tech history to choose cloud storage solutions. While iCloud does have its merits as a free service, or an option with low monthly costs, the flexibility and overall value provided by IDrive gives us a clear winner here. What backup system will you choose?