Ready for spring cleaning? Follow these 10 tech tips

Now that the flowers are popping out of the Earth, dust and mites are floating around the air. Tons of folks are sneezing, coughing and dusting up their homes now that we’re in the midst of spring. It’s time to break out of the pandemic rut and whip our homes into tip-top shape.

Speaking of which, you might need some new, time-saving tools and cleaning supplies to make spring cleaning easier. We know just what will eliminate those hard water stains and scuffs on the floors and dust. Tap or click here for 22 time-saving cleaning products that really work.

Don’t forget your tech while you’re sprucing up the house. Sure, they collect dust — but they also collect invisible junk that overflows your processors and slows down your gadgets. Follow these steps to clean up your tech this spring season, sponsored by our friends at Solve iQ. Get tech support you can trust, when you need it.

1. Got an old phone or tablet? Don’t throw it away – use it as a security camera

We all want to feel safe at home, but we can’t all afford costly security cams. If you’re up for a DIY project, here’s some good news. You can easily repurpose your old smartphone or tablet into a homemade security cam with help from a simple app.

iPhone users can download Manything, a free app that saves your recordings through cloud storage. It also offers cool features like motion detection.

For Androids, IP Webcam is a free app that only needs a Wi-Fi connection.

2. Bring your old photos, slides and videos into the digital age

It’s never too late to digitize your treasured family photos. Crack out those old slides and VHS tapes. Once you have them organized, it’s time to bring them into 2021.

There are many online services to help you out. Just mail your physical media to them, and the company will do the hard work of scanning and uploading for you. When they’re done, you’ll get those original photos back, along with an easy-to-access digital collection. You’ve got several great services to choose from.

Kim used iMemories.com and loved seeing how little her now-teenage son once was. The real thrill, though, was seeing her mother smile as she relived these precious moments.

3. Download your photos from Facebook

Got a ton of pictures you want to immortalize? Facebook has an option that helps. You can even download your personal data, too.

Just follow these steps:

Open your Facebook settings and choose Your Facebook Information. Then, tap on Download Your Information. Check the box that says Photos and Videos. Click Create File. You’ll get a notification when it’s completed, along with a link to download the file.

4. Update your LinkedIn account

Whether you’ve been furloughed or not, there’s no better time to update your LinkedIn account. Review your LinkedIn profile and you may find some missing information. Fill in the blanks and add more detail to stand out to potential employers.

Don’t forget to include a professional photo. The file should be a 200-pixel by 200-pixel headshot. And remember, no bathroom selfies! Tap or click here to find out how to make your LinkedIn profile stand out.

5. Google yourself – you may find some unflattering search results

One of the best ways to clean up your digital life is by typing your name into Google’s search box. Basically, you want to make sure the results won’t hurt the way other people perceive you. Otherwise, your online life could harm future job prospects.

Usually, when you look yourself up, you’ll see social media results at the top. That includes blogs, websites or channels attached to your name. So set your social media accounts to private and delete any information you don’t want the world to see.

Here’s a cool trick: Google Alerts can automatically notify you when your name appears on the internet. Tap or click here to set it up.

6. Take yourself off those shady people search websites

Social media isn’t the only threat, however. You’ll also have to look yourself up on genealogy and people search websites like FamilyTreeNow. These sites scrape all of your publicly available information and sell that data to the highest bidder — often businesses, advertisers and private investigators.

Sadly, many of these sites don’t want to remove your information. You might have to be persistent. Submit a request to remove your data through the site’s “Contact Us” page and send a follow-up email to make sure they get it.

Tap or click here for easy ways to remove yourself from the 10 most popular people search sites.

7. Get a free credit report

Cybercrime is more prevalent than ever before. You have to be on the lookout for scams, ransomware and identity theft.

To stay safe, we recommend keeping a close eye on your credit score. You can do this by using free credit monitoring tools like AnnualCreditReport.com or Credit Karma. These tools make it easy to spot discrepancies like fraudulent loans or accounts you didn’t open.

8. Update the permission settings for your apps

Apps often will ask for more information than they need. That’s why you should make it a habit to check your app permissions now and then. This way, you’re staying up-to-date on your privacy protections. Plus, it lets you stop apps from spying or even sucking up your battery power in the background.

To see what apps have what permissions on Android devices:

Open Settings and tap the Advanced tab. Next, select Privacy. Go through each app to adjust its permissions.

If you own an iPhone, here’s what to do:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down to Privacy. Here, you can adjust each app’s permissions by topics like Location Services, Microphone and Camera.

9. Need a second monitor? Save your money and use your tablet

If you’re still working from home, that means you’re likely spending a ton of time on the computer. Using a single screen can slow your workflow. Adding a second monitor will extend your view.

You don’t need to buy a new monitor. In fact, all you need is a spare tablet and an app like Duet Display, which makes tablets work with your Mac or Windows PC.

Just download the app and wait for the software to finish installing. Now you can connect the tablet to your charging cable. Then connect the cable to the USB port of your computer, fire up the software and you’re good to go!

10. Speed up that slow computer

One great way to clean up your computer is by performing routine maintenance tasks. Grab a can of compressed air to unclog fans and clear circuit boards.

You can also free up a ton of space by deleting programs you don’t use from your desktop. Root around your downloads folder, too. You might find a few useless files you don’t need anymore. Tap or click here for more easy ways to speed up a computer.

Don’t forget to update your computer’s software. If you have a Windows 10 device, head to the lower-left corner of your screen and tap the Windows icon. From there, select the Settings icon. Next, hit Update & Security to install the next available patch or update that appears.

Mac users have far fewer steps. Just open the App Store app and select Updates on the left sidebar. Then, choose an update to download and wait for it to install.

Bonus: Upgrade your PC and get the help you need

Is your computer lagging or do you have a printer that just never stays connected? Stop calling your kids, Googling for help or just dealing with it. The pros at Solve iQ can help. For just $9.99 a month, you can call to get expert help, as many times as you need. Really, you can call them every day if you want to!

Solve iQ’s patented software runs in the background to optimize your computer, protect you from malicious downloads and much more. Get started here at SolveiQ.com/Kim.

