One smart trick only the tech pros know for better PC performance

When your PC is running slowly, you’ve got a long list of potential suspects. In the worst-case scenario, you’re dealing with hackers who have infiltrated your system. However, clutter is the more likely culprit.

Junk files will clog up your computer, taking up so much space that your whole PC slows down. Maybe you’ve got old programs running in the background. You could also have an overflowing downloads folder that needs to be cleaned out.

When it comes to performance, the problem could also lie within your Paging file, which is also known as your computer’s “virtual memory.” This little-known issue could be gobbling up your laptop’s RAM. That’s why we put together this helpful guide to adjust page files and speed up your PC!

So, what’s the deal with the Paging file?

The Paging file is an optional, hidden system file on your hard drive. Whenever your operating system needs this extra data, your PC searches the storage space and takes what it needs in same-size blocks called pages (hence the name “Paging file”).

Basically, it’s a memory management system that lets your computer store and retrieve data. It also helps applications communicate with one another. For example, if a service or application requests memory from your computer, the Paging file makes sure the database coughs it up.

Your Paging file is also helpful in case of system crashes. That’s because it has already collected data from your system.

Here’s the problem, though: Over time, it can swell with so much data that it clogs up your RAM and slows down your computer. Luckily, you can change your settings to cut down on junk and improve your PC’s performance.

A note before we get started: This tip is intended for computers with a solid-state drive. If you have a spinning hard drive, skip this one.

Adjust the Paging file

One way you can make sure you’re not taking too much space is to automate your settings. Want to make sure you’re managing your Paging file size? You can make sure your backup data isn’t taking up too much space.

Here’s how you can set this to automatic:

Go to the Start Menu, then click Settings Type “performance“ Click on Adjust the appearance and performance of Windows In the new window, navigate to the Advanced tab Under the Virtual memory section, click Change Enable Automatically manage paging file size for all drives Click OK to save these new settings.

Now, what if you want to customize the size of your Paging file? This is a great way to clear up your memory to your hard drive. You’ll have to follow a tricky series of steps to do this successfully.

If you opt to use custom, you should use double the size of your memory. If you have 8 GB of RAM, for instance, multiply it by 2 then by 1024 — equaling 16,384 for your page file in MB. Remember, you should only choose this option if you have a spinning hard disk drive and not an SSD. Otherwise, stick with automatic.

Here’s exactly what to do:

Go to the Start Menu, then click on Settings and type the word performance. Click Adjust the appearance and performance of Windows . In the new window, navigate to the Advanced tab. Under the Virtual memory section, tap Change. Check out the box at the top. There, deselect the Automatically manage paging file size for all drives option. Click on Custom size: and enter a size range. You can set an initial size and the maximum size in MB. Click the Set button. Tap the OK button to save your changes.

After this, you should reboot your system. That way, your PC can better process this update.

As you can tell, manually changing your Paging file settings takes time. You’ll have to follow a complex list of steps to make sure you do things the right way. Or, you could get some speedy help from a team of trained professionals.

That’s where our sponsor, Solve iQ, can save the day

When you’re dealing with hard drives, it’s easy to make little mistakes. Maybe you made a typo when you had to enter a command. Or maybe you unchecked a box in your computer’s settings, and now it’s all messed up.

There’s nothing more frustrating than creating new problems when trying to fix old issues on your PC. Sometimes, you just need a helping hand. That’s why you should talk to a professional who can walk you through any tangled problem you come across.

When it comes to high-quality tech help, there’s no better resource than our sponsor, Solve iQ. For just $9.99 a month, you get unlimited access to a highly-trained team of professionals who can walk you through any tech problem. Whether your printer is broken or your laptop camera is buggy, their team can help you with any problem.

X

Fix problems quickly with your own 24/7 team of digital helpers. Visit SolveiQKim.com today so you can spend less time worrying about your PC’s problems. Now, you can focus on what really matters.