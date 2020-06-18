Sometimes you just need some peace and quiet. Thankfully, Android has you covered during those times with its Do Not Disturb feature. Regardless of what kind of Android device you have, we’ll show you how to quickly and easily silence your phone whenever the need arises.

From how to turn on Do Not Disturb on your device of choice to setting up certain exclusions or turning on the feature while driving, we’ve got all you need to know regarding this feature and more!

The basics of Do Not Disturb

Google describes Do Not Disturb as a way to limit interruptions on Android by way of muting sound, stopping vibration, and blocking visual disturbances, i.e. notifications. Do not disturb mode is a lot like a personal Airplane mode of sorts.

Going into an important meeting and can’t be distracted, or have a family event you don’t want work to spill over into? Turn on Do Not Disturb. From giving yourself the ability to focus and study to simply creating easy boundaries for when you can and cannot be reached, Do not disturb is the perfect feature, which can be customized to your liking.

The way some of these basic features work was changed for Android 9 and up, so not all of this will apply if you have an older device. The easiest way to turn on Do Not Disturb is simply swipe down from the top of your screen and tap on Do Not Disturb; tap it again to turn it off.

More ways to use Do Not Disturb

There are tons of Android manufacturers and each model may have its own way to get to settings to turn Do Not Disturb on or off. Since Samsung Galaxy phones are some of the most popular Android devices, we’ll explain how to do it on one of those devices.

Open the Quick settings panel by swiping down from the top of the screen. Scroll to and tap the Do Not Disturb icon to turn it on or off.

You can also go to Settings, then search for and select Do Not Disturb. Tap the switch next to Turn on now to turn it on or off.

How to set up exceptions

When you want to turn on Do Not Disturb mode to concentrate but are expecting an important call, you can allow exceptions and customize what alerts you receive. Here’s how:

Open the Quick settings panel by swiping down from the top of the screen. Touch and hold the Do Not Disturb icon to open its settings. Tap Allow exceptions and then choose from the displayed options which include calls from specific contacts, repeat callers, and messages from specific contacts.

Setting a schedule

If you want to set up a schedule for Do Not Disturb, you can. It will automatically activate, so you won’t be interrupted during an important meeting.

Open the Quick settings panel by swiping down from the top of the screen. Touch and hold the Do Not Disturb icon to open its settings. Tap Turn on as scheduled, and then tap Add (the plus icon) to create a new schedule.

Enter your desired settings and tap Save. Tap the switch to turn your new schedule on or off.

For all Pixel models

Pixel models are becoming more popular and adjusting settings on these models may differ from Galaxy models. (Note: Some of these steps only work on Android 9 and up.)

How to quickly turn interruptions off or back on:

All Pixel phones : Swipe down from the top of your screen and tap Do Not Disturb.

: Swipe down from the top of your screen and tap Do Not Disturb. All Pixel phones (except Pixel 2016) : To silence incoming calls, squeeze your phone. Tap here to find out how to use Active Edge.

: To silence incoming calls, squeeze your phone. Tap here to find out how to use Active Edge. Pixel 4, 3a & 3 : Place your phone face down on a flat surface. Tap here to find out how to use Flip to shh.

: Place your phone face down on a flat surface. Tap here to find out how to use Flip to shh. From another device: If you have Smart Display or speaker, you can ask it to silence your phone. Tap here to find out how to limit interruptions with Google Assistant.

For more ways to limit interruptions with Do Not Disturb on Pixel phones, tap here.

