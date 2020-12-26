Take the guesswork out of home security

It’s almost a new year, and that means you’re likely contemplating New Year’s resolutions. One of them should be to make improvements to your home security system.

Start 2021 off right and keep your family safe by adopting a security setup from our sponsor, SimpliSafe. It’s Kim’s pick for lots of reasons.

Setup is quick and easy

SimpliSafe is extremely easy to install. It’s a no-muss, no-fuss option that delivers the complete home security system experience you expect without the complicated setup process and exorbitant pricing.

To set up SimpliSafe, you need only a modicum of knowledge about short household tasks. You can be done installing wireless sensors across your home in 5 to 10 minutes. You won’t need complicated tools, an installation tech or anything expensive – you won’t even need to drill through your walls!

If you’re someone who hates to fuss over adding things to your home, SimpliSafe’s nonintrusive setup process is perfect for you.

Customizable to your liking

If you want to fine-tune your SimpliSafe experience, you can add professional monitoring services for just $14.99, with no frustrating long-term contracts. For a service that was named the best in the industry, that’s a steal!

Everything SimpliSafe uses for its coverage is wireless, from the base station to the keypad, entry sensor, keychain remote and motion sensor. Each item is svelte, clean-looking and easy to use, and they look great in your home, no matter how you’ve chosen to decorate!

Comprehensive coverage

SimpliSafe offers whole-home protection for every situation. Their home security systems can even warn you if your pipes are about to freeze and burst, which is so helpful this time of year!

But what about when criminals come calling? Using SimpliSafe’s various camera setups, you can watch what happens in an emergency, capture the evidence you need to prosecute and lock away criminals, and tap into a stream of your home through the camera anytime for free.

And if your pet walks by or gets in the camera and sensors’ field of view? Don’t worry — SimpliSafe is built to detect human heat signatures, not those from your pets.

SimpliSafe uses an array of security mechanisms to keep you safe, including sensors that can tell whether you’ve left a door or window open. The company has you covered from top to bottom with things you don’t even have to think about. It just works — and you don’t have to worry.

Factor in SimpliSafe’s setup that requires no commitments or no contracts, along with affordable monitoring that’s a step up from the rest of the competition, and you’ve got one of the easiest, most dependable services out there on the market.

What are you waiting for? Crime never rests, so make sure you’ve got peace of mind in 2021 with SimpliSafe‘s easy-to-use home security products.