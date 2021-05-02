While we can’t physically hold or lock up the files and data we have saved on our computers, digitally preserving them is the next best option — which is why we utilize cloud backup.

However, people often use cloud backups to store data they rarely or never use. There are certain programs and installed files in your system that don’t necessarily warrant cloud backup.

A majority of online backup services allow you to store almost anything, but people often wonder what specific programs need to be backed up and which ones don't. Should you backup certain software programs as well?

What data should be backed up?

First and foremost, you should only be backing up select files. Not your entire system.

Just remember this: if it can’t be replaced, it needs to be backed up. For most, this means backing up important documents, spreadsheets, photos and videos. This includes anything you may have purchased as well, such as music, movies and other forms of entertainment.

You also need to consider the files you create, edit and access that may play a key role in getting your job done. For example, if you do creative work, like programming, video editing or photography, it’s important you backup these files — especially any projects that are in progress.

The bottom line: no matter how big or small, backup the files that matter to you. Whether it’s important personal data like family pictures, settings for a critical application or even saved games, be sure you have them protected.

Any installed programs and files that are weaved into the operating system (OS), don’t usually need to be backed up. That’s because most of those files aren’t likely to change and can be simply reinstalled if need be. Moreover, it’s worth noting that software programs rarely work correctly when restored from a backup.

