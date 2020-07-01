As a communication tool, text messaging is up there at the top. Considering over 16 million text messages are transmitted every minute, it is easy to assume you have sent your fair share. Whether it’s reaching out to family and friends, or work-related, texts are an easy and immediate method of connecting with others.

While you may be quick to hit the send button in your messaging app, there are a few occasions in which you might want to opt for sending your text messages to your email as well. Let’s take a closer look at a few situations, and go over the steps for forwarding a text without having to cut and paste on both Android and iOS devices.

Note: The instructions given may vary according to your device manufacturer, model, operating system, and messaging and email apps.

Why you should send text messages to email

Although, text, or SMS, messaging is a convenient way of communicating, forwarding texts to an email address on a secondary mobile device, PC, or Mac, has several benefits such as accessibility, long-term storage and protects your conversations from getting lost due to issues with your messaging app or smartphone.

You may want to forward various messages to your email, including:

Any web pages or links you want to share or save

Those containing sensitive information or needed for legal purposes

Meaningful messages you have received and wish to save

Texts sent to groups

Sending messages to email using an Android device

Using an Android to send your text messages to an email box is simple and only requires a few steps. Open your messaging app and select the conversation you want to send to email. Tap and hold the message until the options menu appears. Click Share. Choose your email app and fill in the recipient info and tap the Send arrow.

Using an iOS device to forward texts

Forwarding individual messages to an email address using your iPhone is equally straightforward. Go into your iMessages and choose the text you want to forward. Press and hold the message until the options menu appears. Click More. Tap the circle next to each text or component of a message and click on the forward button. Enter the email address you want to send the message to and click the arrow once green.

Send text messages automatically to an email address

While you can manually send or forward individual text messages, there are apps and setting adjustments that will systematically send texts to a predetermined email address. Here’s the how-to for both Android and iOS smartphones.

Auto-forwarding conversations using an Android

The easiest method for automatically forwarding your conversations to your email using an Android device is via a third-party app. One such application is Auto Forward SMS, which is available through the Amazon Appstore. The subscription is $.99 cents per month or $11 annually via Amazon.

In addition to forwarding your text messages, this app allows you to filter by keyword and send texts from specific numbers to specific emails. Providing your phone is powered on, and you have internet service; this app will automatically forward text messages for you.

Utilizing an iPhone to auto-forward texts

Forwarding your text messages isn’t quite the same for an iPhone as it is for an Android. With the last few operating system updates, users have had several issues regarding forwarding their iMessages. Although the method described here does not technically send your messages to your email address, it will forward your texts to any iOS device you are logged into and enable in your iPhone settings.

Go into Settings and tap Messages. Click Text Message Forwarding and enable the device(s).

If you do not see the option Text Message Forwarding here are a couple of tips:

Ensure you are signed in to the device(s) you want to receive the iMessages from.

Your sign-in ID must be the same for every device.

Make certain you have your phone number, and email address checked in the iMessage section under Messages.

