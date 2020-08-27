You probably don’t have to fax often, but it’s worth having a reliable way to do it — without having to leave home — up your sleeve. There are still plenty of businesses that use faxes, after all. People in the legal, finance and medical industries still rely on fax machines for essential documents.

Not everyone has access to a fax machine. Whatever your reason for sending a fax, don’t be caught trying to make it to Kinko’s before closing time. There’s no need to use a dedicated fax machine or multipurpose printer, either.

You can use a fax web service. Using FaxZero, it’s free if you send no more than five faxes per day and only three pages at a time.

With this handy site, you can send a fax right from your computer without the added trip or hassle of a fax machine.

You can attach up to three documents, with a total fax limit of three pages, including the cover page. If the document is not already on your computer, you’ll need to scan it or take a photo of it.

It’s a breeze to use. Enter the sender’s information on the green side and the receiver’s information on the blue side. Attach the pages you need and enter information into the text box.

This information will appear on the cover page, or you can select one of your attached pages to be the cover sheet. When you’ve entered all of the necessary information, click the “Send free fax now” button.

There’s a FaxZero ad on the cover page that’s no big deal. To send up to 25 pages per day with no ads, it’s $1.99 per page.

If you need to receive a fax, eFax gives you a virtual fax number to receive for free up to 10 faxed pages per month. There are paid options, of course, should you go over the free plan.