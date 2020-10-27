With more people spending time at home and online due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s more important than ever to protect against cybercriminals and security threats.

Just imagine all your private files that can be accessed if one of your backup services ever gets breached. This is why when choosing a cloud backup service it's important to review what kind of security systems they have in place.

IDrive protects its customers' data by using robust security measures including strong encryption during data transmission and storage, an optional private encryption key, password data protection and world-class data centers with restricted physical access.

With IDrive, you can back up all your PCs, Macs and mobile devices into ONE account for one low cost. Get 50% off 5TB of cloud backup at IDrive.com, when you use promo code, Kim, at checkout. Here’s how IDrive puts your data security first.

1. IDrive’s 256-bit AES encryption

IDrive uses bullet-proof 256-bit AES encryption to protect your data during transfer and storage. This means your files are scrambled before they get uploaded to IDrive’s cloud servers and remain encrypted until you access them.

Simply put, your file backups will be unreadable unless someone enters your encryption key or password.

IDrive’s 256-bit encryption is always on and it works across all of its services. Whether you’re backing up your Mac, PC, iOS or Android gadget, or even when you use IDrive Express to physically send your initial backup, your data is always encrypted.

The default option is for IDrive to set an encryption key for you, which is adequate in most cases. But if you want to take it to the next level of security, keep reading to see how IDrive has your back with this handy tool.

2. Private encryption key

To further protect your data, IDrive offers an option that will ensure your utmost privacy — a personal encryption key. By creating your own private key that not even IDrive has access to, no one but YOU can access your files.

How secure is this method? Well, let’s just say you’ll have to secure this password and save it somewhere. If you lose or forget it, you won’t be able to access your backups. Since IDrive doesn’t know the key, nor does it store it anywhere in its servers, it can’t decrypt the data for you.

Why is this important for your privacy? It’s another iron-clad layer of protection you can employ to make sure your data doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. If no one has the key, then it’s impossible to see the files you have in your backup.

Since private key encryption has its own risks, IDrive makes it entirely optional. You can still use the default option of having IDrive set the encryption key for you so you don’t have to remember it, which is an excellent security option in most cases.

3. Physical Security

So now that you know how IDrive encrypts your data, let’s talk about how it stores it. It’s another important part of the cloud backup equation since your files will still have to be physically saved somewhere. IDrive’s data is hosted across world-class data centers located in the U.S.

To protect its servers against potential hazards, IDrive’s facilities are custom designed with raised floors and HVAC temperature control systems with separate cooling zones. State-of-the-art smoke detection and fire protection systems are also installed.

To protect its servers against earthquakes, IDrive uses seismically braced racks for stability.

How about physical access to IDrive’s data centers? It is strictly controlled through administrative procedures, physical protection and other security measures. The data vaults are protected around the clock with video surveillance, motion sensors, security breach alarms and 24/7 monitoring.

As for data storage, IDrive employs multiple levels of data redundancy with RAID-protected and leading NAS/SAN storage devices. This ensures your data will always be available when you need it.

As you can see, IDrive goes the extra mile to protect your data.

