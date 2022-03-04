Refilling a prescription for someone else is complicated. Say your best friend is bedridden due to an unknown illness, so they ask you to describe their symptoms to a doctor. You can talk to the doc until you’re blue in the face, but they’ll say, “Sorry, but you can’t get a prescription for someone else.”

It’s illegal for doctors to prescribe medications without seeing the patient and verifying the need for meds. In this hypothetical situation, your friend would need to see the doctor instead of using you as an intermediary. On the bright side, modern patients don’t have to leave the house to talk to a doctor. They can just set up a telehealth appointment.

After everything is done the right way, your friend can hand off their prescription to you. Then you can head to the pharmacy to pick it up. Be careful, though: Depending on the store you go to, you may pay $100 more than you should.

This online database is a free way to find the steepest discounts on your medications. Just type in the prescription you need and your location, and you’ll see all the nearby pharmacies that can help.

Even better, our sponsor GoodRx collects all the prices and discounts in one place. That means you get to see how much you’ll spend at each location. Depending on the pharmacy you visit, you could spend $100 or just $10.

Here’s an example to help you understand the way GoodRx works. Say your hypothetical sick friend gets diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome. His doctor writes up a prescription for eszopiclone, which your friend asks you to pick up.

If you’re a savvy spender, you’ll head to GoodRx and type in the prescription

It’s as easy as pie: Enter it into the search box and tap Find the lowest price.

Then, you’ll enter a new page that explains the medication and its usage. You can scroll down to see the average amount you’ll spend at nearby pharmacies. You’ll also see Savings Clubs and Mail Order options.

Ignore those for now. Instead, tap Set your location. Here’s where you’ll find some killer prices.

A pop-up asks you to enter your city or state. You can also click Detect My Location, but if you want to prevent your browser from knowing exactly where you are, it’s better to enter a city near you manually.

It’s also a good idea to manually enter your city if you’re browsing with VPN protection. For instance, if you’re connected to an IP server in Saudi Arabia, GoodRx might point you towards some foreign pharmacies.

Once you enter your city, hit Set location. For example, let’s say you’re in Phoenix.

What comes next is shocking

Now, you’ll see a long list of medication prices near you. You’ll learn that drug prices vary by location. With this example, you can save $16.40 by going to Costco instead of CVS.

Don’t believe it? Check it out:

That’s right. At Costco, you only have to spend $9.25. However, if you drive to CVS, you must pay $25.65. It’s a pretty dramatic difference. But Kim has an even wilder story to tell. She once saved $140 by using GoodRx.

