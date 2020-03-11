Windows offers updates to improve security and sometimes to introduce new features or app improvements. Unfortunately, some of the more recent Windows 10 updates have been less than stellar.

Despite the latest issues, the NSA has urged users to ensure they keep up with Windows updates. But what if the latest update breaks your machine? Suddenly programs aren't working and things are glitching out. Now what?

If everything was fine before Windows updated, it makes sense to go back to the previous version, right? But how? It turns out, rolling back is a simple process. In fact, it only takes five simple steps.

How to roll back Windows updates

There's no need to stress over complicated instructions. Windows is pretty user-friendly, and the company wants you to be happy with its product. That's why it's so easy to personalize.

Here’s how to return to the previous version of Windows 10:

Press the Start button and select Settings. Click Update & Security and a new window will pop up. Click the Recovery tab. Under “Go back to the previous version of Windows 10,” click Get started and wait for the prompts. Follow the on-screen instructions to roll your PC back to its last version. This may take a few minutes.

When this process is complete, you’ll notice you still have your personal files and installs, but anything new from the latest update will be removed.

If you're still experiencing the same issues after reverting back, it's possible you may be looking at more extensive repair work. It's possible you may need to try reinstalling Windows entirely.

But for most issues you noticed only after you updated, simply going back to a previous version should be sufficient.

But for most issues you noticed only after you updated, simply going back to a previous version should be sufficient.