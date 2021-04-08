How to do a reverse image search on your Android

Google has had an image search feature for many years, and most of us are familiar with it. It can come in handy if you are looking for a specific photo that you need. But did you know you can do a reverse image search on your phone as well?

There are many reasons to do a reverse image search. Whether you want to authenticate someone online or see who is using your images, a reverse image search will help you get the information you need, and it's simple.

But how do you do it on your phone? Well, there is more than one way to conduct a reverse image search on your Android. You can download a third-party app or use a website like Chrome. Keep reading to find out how.

Reverse image search with Google Chrome

You’ll need to have the Chrome app downloaded to your Android device.

Open the photo you want to search.

you want to search. Hold your finger on the image.

A pop-up window will appear.

At the bottom of the pop-up window, choose Search Google for this image.

If this doesn’t work, select Open image in new tab .

. Copy the link in the browser.

in the browser. Open up images.google.com .

. Paste in the image URL and hit search.

Try using the Google Lens app

You’ll need the Google Lens app. Install it or open it if you already have it downloaded.

You’ll need to download the Google app. Then open it.

At the bottom of the app, choose Discover .

. A search bar will appear, select Google Lens .

. Upload a photo by selecting the photo picker icon and choosing the photo you want to use.

icon and choosing the photo you want to use. Take a new photo by pressing on the camera icon, taking the photo, then selecting search .

icon, taking the photo, then selecting . Choose the entire image to search or just part of the image.

Search results will appear at the bottom of the page.

Search By Image app

Search By Image is an app that will allow you to do a third-party search of your image. You’ll get the chance to edit the image, crop it, brighten it, and so on before submitting the image for results from Google, Bing, Yandex and TinEye.

CamFind is another app option

CamFind is a great app when using a reverse image search as a shopping comparison tool. By searching with this app, you’ll upload the photo and get similar hits, or if it is a product photo, you’ll receive shopping comparisons of the item.

We've all made a purchase on Amazon or in our local Walmart only to see the item for $10 cheaper a few days later. This can be incredibly frustrating. Save money and time by doing a reverse image search with a program like CamFind.

X

Whether you want to verify someone's identity or comparison shop with a product photo, a reverse image search can come in handy.