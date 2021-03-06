You might not have a criminal mind, but think for a minute how a crook finds the perfect houses to target — an empty house in a neighborhood where people keep to themselves, no cameras or alarms, and dark or dimly lit structures, right?

A home security system can go a long way toward making your house unattractive to thieves, but there are more steps you can take to deter burglars. Here are nine tips you can implement right away.

1. Know your neighbors

Your house (and your neighbors’ homes) will be less attractive to burglars if the people on your street spend time on their porches, working in their yards or socializing outdoors. Neighbors who know each other look out for each other.

Make friends with the people on your street. If you trust them, you can ask them to help keep an eye on your house when you’re gone on vacation.

You can check to see if there’s a Neighborhood Watch program for your area. And if there isn’t, maybe you should be the one to start it. Tap or click here for the 10 questions you should ask if you want a home security system.

2. Install video cameras

A study funded by the Alarm Industry Research and Educational Foundation found more than 60% of burglars would consider the presence of cameras or surveillance equipment when choosing a target. This is where a home security system comes in.

3. Close your doors and windows

The AIREF study also found most burglars either enter homes through unlocked doors or windows, or force doors and windows open. Make sure you close and lock your doors and windows, even if you’re leaving for work or just going out on errands.

Tap or click here to see how a smart lock can work with your security system.

4. Reinforce your doors

A well-placed kick or crowbar can give a thief entrance into your home if your doors aren’t sturdy enough to handle it. Check the length of the screws holding your door’s strike plate in place and replace them with longer ones if needed.

You can also pick up a reinforcement kit to strengthen the jamb and lock area of your door with metal plates. A solid security screen door can give you an added layer of protection.

5. Adopt a dog

Some thieves are wary of dogs and will avoid homes where a barking animal is present. If you’re a dog lover, then this is one bonus reason to share your home with a beloved pooch.

6. Be wary during the day

While we usually think of burglars as sneaking around at night, break-ins often happen during daylight hours when the victim is gone at work or school. Be aware of this and keep your house buttoned-up when you leave.

7. Set up exterior lighting

There are a lot of ways to keep the outside of your house from becoming a shadowy place where thieves can hide. Solar lights are easy to install and can come on automatically when it gets dark. Install motion-triggered lights around the exterior of your home or look into motion-activated solar lights for places where it’s not practical to wire a light.

Don’t forget your driveway. A motion-activated light aimed at your car can encourage potential vehicle burglars to move along.

8. Use timers

Lights, stereos and televisions can all be placed on timers and set to turn on at various times when you’re not home. This can be especially helpful when you’re gone on vacation and want to make it appear someone is at the house. Smart home technology allows you to control your timers from afar.

9. Take care of your mail

You don’t want mail to pile up at your home when you’re gone, so arrange for a neighbor or house-sitter to come to pick it up. You can also ask USPS to hold your mail while you’re away.

Make arrangements to delay any regular package deliveries you might have scheduled. If a package does arrive while you’re gone, have a neighbor or friend pick it up for you so it doesn’t sit outside your house.

