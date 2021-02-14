Why does rebooting your computer almost always fix it?

People and computers can be very similar in some ways. After a long day, energy runs low and completing certain tasks become more difficult.

Sometimes the best thing to do is shut down and rest. Computers are the same way. When a computer is in use, applications are starting and shutting down all the time. After a while, it can really overload your computer’s memory.

That’s why giving your computer a rest by rebooting it can help fix system problems you’re experiencing. Let’s talk about why this simple solution really works.

Why restarting your computer works … most of the time

If you ever call tech support and tell them you’re having issues with your device, you’ll probably hear the question, “Did you try restarting it?”

What you may not realize is there are always programs running on your computer, even if you don’t see them. When too many programs are running, it can really chew up your RAM. This may cause your computer to run slow, or worse, malfunction.

RAM, or random-access memory, temporarily stores data that helps your computer process information. Rebooting your computer shuts down programs that are causing RAM to act sluggish.

This process doesn’t work with only computers. It could also help solve problems with smartphones, routers, gaming systems and more.

How to properly restart your PC or Mac

Many people will shut down their computer by holding in the power button. This is not the proper way to do it and may cause additional problems.

Restarting your computer the right way is an easy process. If you own a PC, open the start menu and select the power button. Once selected, another drop-down menu will appear; at this point, select the restart option.

If you are a Mac user, the process is just as easy if not easier.

All that’s required is to select the Apple icon in the top left corner, then press restart.

These are known as soft resets. If this process doesn’t fix the issue, you may want to try a System Restore.

For Windows:

If your Windows machine crashes and you lose data, you’ll want to restore your computer to an earlier version. Have you run a System Restore before?

It’s pretty simple to do. However, it’s not an ideal situation to find yourself in. If you need to restore your computer to a day or week earlier, when it was working, think of all the documents you’ve created in the past few days that will be gone.

Still, if your computer crashes and System Restore is the only way to get it back, it can be a lifesaver.

Here’s how to do it: In the Windows search box type “control panel” and select it > search for Recovery and select it > Open System Restore > Next > choose a restore point > Next > Finish.

Note: To make sure you have restore points, from Control Panel, search for Recovery and select it > Configure System Restore > Configure > Turn on system protection.

Restarting your computer won’t solve all of your problems, but it may help many of them. If you’ve tried to reboot and are still experiencing difficulties, you may have to bring the device to a professional.

How to use macOS Recovery:

Turn on your Mac and immediately press and hold Command -R or one of the other macOS Recovery key combinations on your keyboard. Continue holding until you see the Apple logo or a spinning globe. Startup is complete when you see the utilities window:

After starting up from macOS Recovery, select from these utilities, then click Continue.

However, if a reboot does work, you’ve saved yourself time, money and have become your own tech support.