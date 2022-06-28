Is your computer stuck in sloth mode? It could run slowly due to programs you don’t even need.

Windows 10 comes pre-loaded with many unnecessary functions that can be safely disabled to boost your PC’s speed. Like your cell phone, unused programs constantly run in the background and drag down your processor.

If you want to speed things up, one solution is to disable unwanted programs. Here are five services you can safely turn off in Windows 10 to give your PC a much-needed speed boost.

1. Turn off the Print Spooler

When was the last time you printed something directly from your computer? Even if it’s been a while, the print spooler is still running in the background and eating up processing power.

If you can’t remember the last time you printed something and have no plans to print soon, go ahead and give your print spooler the ax.

How to turn off the print spooler:

Hold down the Windows button + R.

Type in services.msc and hit Enter .

and hit . Scroll down and double-click on Print Spooler .

. Change the Startup Type to Disabled .

to . Click Apply .

. Under the tab for Service Status , click Stop .

, click . Click OK and close the window.

2. Shut down fax services

Fax services are just about as antiquated as a dial-up internet connection. If this is something you aren’t likely to need any time soon, you can safely go ahead and disable it.

How to shut off fax services:

Hold down the Windows button + R.

Type in services.msc and hit Enter .

and hit . Scroll down and double-click on Fax .

. Change the Startup Type to Disabled .

to . Click Apply .

. Under the tab for Service Status , click Stop .

, click . Click OK and close the window.

3. Turn off Bluetooth

There are legitimate things you could be using Bluetooth for, like controlling smart lights or connecting to a stereo system. Chances are, though, you’re already using your cell phone to do these things instead of your computer. If that’s the case, ditch the Bluetooth functionality and give your processor a boost.

Here’s how to turn off Bluetooth:

Click the Windows button.

Choose the Settings Gear Icon.

Icon. Click Devices .

. In the Bluetooth & other devices section, slide the toggle under Bluetooth to the left to disable it.

4. End remote desktop services

Remote desktop services are one of your system’s biggest security threats. This feature allows someone in another location to take over your computer and fully operate it remotely.

The legitimate reason this exists is to allow Microsoft tech support to help you if you have a problem. They can jump right into your system and start troubleshooting. Unfortunately, so can cybercriminals who are up to no good. Tap or click here for details on tech support scams recently spiking.

For your security and the good of the system, go ahead and turn it off. The boost in processing power is an added benefit.

How to disable remote desktop services:

Type Remote Settings into the search bar next to the Windows button.

into the search bar next to the Windows button. Select Remote Desktop Settings.

Toggle the switch to OFF.

5. Touch keyboard & handwriting panel services

Touch keyboard creates an on-screen interactive keyboard for you to type with. The handwriting panel allows you to write with a stylus and your regular handwriting.

Unless you need this adaptive assistance, it’s safe to go ahead and keep these services from stealing processing power away from the things you want to use.

How to turn off the touch keyboard and handwriting panel:

Type Ease of access keyboard into the search bar next to the Windows button.

into the search bar next to the Windows button. Select Ease of access keyboard settings .

. Toggle the switch under Use your device without a physical keyboard to the left to disable it.

to the left to disable it. Type Handwriting input into the search bar next to the Windows button.

Select Handwriting Input Panel Settings .

. Uncheck the box labeled Write in the handwriting panel with your fingertip.

That’s it! Enjoy your boosted speed and processing power. This list scratches the surface of the useless stuff running in the background of your computer, though.

Once you’ve turned these things off, check out more ways to speed up your PC or learn some ninja-level PC tricks only the pros know about.