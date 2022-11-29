People search sites have been around for a while. They provide information on more than just phone numbers. You can find public records on anyone without having much to go on but their name. That’s what makes them so scary.

There are countless people search sites out there, and we’ve been gathering them up into one mega post, complete with opt-out instructions. Tap or click here to remove yourself from these sites.

For this week’s entry in our Opt-Out Tuesday series, we’ll show you how to remove yourself from Radaris.

Here’s the backstory

Don’t ever pay for any people search service. Most of these sites are scammy in nature. You may think you’re paying for one report and find that you’ve been roped into recurring charges.

And never pay to remove your information from any site. This process must be provided for free.

But be careful which links you click when opting out of people search sites. Links they provide are often ads that lead you to another site that requests payment. We’ll provide accurate links to remove yourself from these sites with each Opt-out Tuesday report.

Do you have older relatives who may not know about these sites? While you’re opting out yourself, why not do the same for them? Just type in their information as you would your own, and follow our steps to completion.

You’re on their radar

Radaris boasts hundreds of millions of public records. Everything from phone numbers to property records to background checks on a person can be gathered into one report for anyone to read.

Fortunately, removing yourself from Radaris takes just a few steps.

How to opt out of Radaris

Go to Radaris.com and search for yourself.

After finding your profile, click View Profile .

. Copy your profile URL .

. Go to radaris.com/control/privacy.

Paste the URL of your profile, enter your name as it appears in the listing and enter your email address.

Complete the CAPTCHA and click Send Request .

and click . You’ll get a confirmation that an email has been sent to your inbox. Open your inbox and find the message from Radaris.

Confirm your record deletion request by clicking the link in the message. You’ll be taken to another confirmation page from Radaris.

Your information should be removed within 48 hours.

For more help, drop Radaris a message at customer-service@radaris.com.

