Every time you turn around, cybercriminals have a clever new way to steal your money. And now the coronavirus pandemic is providing a whole new crop of opportunities. Criminals even have a way to virtually hijack your government stimulus check.

If you're working from home these days — without your IT department to protect you from online threats — it's vital you secure all your devices. That starts with the right VPN.

We’ll show you how ExpressVPN protects you online, how to install it and how to surf safely.

What is ExpressVPN?

For those of you who might not be familiar with the term, think of a VPN (virtual private network) as a secure bridge between your device(s) and the worldwide web. VPNs are very popular nowadays, but not for the reasons they were originally created.

At first, they were just a way to securely connect business networks together through the internet, or allow users to access a business network from home. Fast-forward to today. A VPNs primary function is to safeguard your online traffic from any and all forms of interference, snooping and censorship.

The software itself is sold as a tool that focuses on two important elements: privacy and security. The service encrypts users’ web traffic and conceals their IP addresses. Additionally, ExpressVPN offers access to more than 2,000 servers in 148 locations across 94 countries.

How to install/use ExpressVPN

Part of what makes ExpressVPN so popular among users and tech critics is its easy set up and usage. Platform support is another highlight. ExpressVPN provides apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Linux and more. It’s a custom firmware for numerous routers that gives users a detailed manual setup guide for Apple TV, Fire TV, PlayStation, Chromebooks, Kindle Fire and more.

The install stage is clear-cut and can be completed in five simple steps:

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account Download the app on your desired platform(s) Open the installation file Install the app Connect to the server

Voilà! Just like that, you’re connected and can safely go about your online business without having to worry about securing your personal data. From start to finish, the setup process takes no longer than five minutes to complete. Pretty easy, right?

ExpressVPN has been at the top of the list for both business and individual use, and it’s clear to see why. It offers unbeatable performance and reliability while preserving your privacy with industry-leading security. One of the key attributes of ExpressVPN is its speed. It has one of the fastest upload and download speeds available.

The service truly stands out when it comes to streaming, reliably unblocking all the major services including Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video. That means you can always connect and stream HD content without any issues.

ExpressVPN acts as a proxy as well, which lets you mask or change your present location and surf the web anonymously no matter where you are.

