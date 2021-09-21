Need a new printer? Put one of these from Epson at the top of your shopping list

Few devices slurp more money out of your pocket than printers. They’re notoriously expensive, thanks to the sky-high cost of ink cartridge replacements. Not only do they burn a hole in your pocket, but they also run out far too quickly.

That’s why Kim uses cartridge-free printers. The ink lasts much longer, and she doesn’t have to wrestle with cartridges. One perfect example is Epson’s impressive line of cartridge-free printers, our sponsor.

Epson’s EcoTank printers provide up to two years’ worth of ink in just one load. That’s 7,500 pages in black and white or 6,000 pages in color. Once you make the switch, you can kiss expensive cartridges goodbye.

Even better, EcoTank updated six printers so they’re better than ever before

When you’re printing pages for work or school, you want everything to be as efficient as possible. You don’t want to worry about connectivity or anything like that. EcoTank printers can connect to your phone and your smart assistant, so you could call out, “Alexa, print this for me” without touching a single button.

Epson wants to make your life even easier with seven new EcoTank models. They’re similar to previous versions, although they come with helpful new features. Here are the six models that have been updated, along with the more recent versions:

Small/Home Office

ET-4700 → ET-4800

ET-3760 → ET-3850

ET-4760 → ET-4850

Home

ET-2720 → ET-2800

ET-2760 → ET-2850

ET-3710 → ET-3830

Considering an upgrade? Here are three updates you can take advantage of:

1. Compatible with the Epson Smart Panel App on iOS or Android

This easy app is a mobile command center for your wireless printer. You can monitor and operate your product all from your mobile device.

Its auto-configuration and customization features make work easy for you. You can even get supplies or help from the app. It’s a great way to print from your phone if you don’t want to log into your computer.

2. All the printers come equipped with Epson ScanSmart Software

This software lets you easily scan, edit and share documents. For example, once you have scanned, you can preview and edit your files. This lets you rotate pages, along with delete, reorder or remove them.

Not only that, but you can easily save and share files. Uploading them to the cloud allows for easy access and sharing. You can even turn them into easy-to-edit documents that are compatible with Microsoft Office.

Each of the updated models comes with Epson ScanSmart software, so you can scan and print more efficiently than ever before.

3. Right-angled power cords let you push the printer right up against a wall

This is a great design choice because you can push your printer right up against a wall. Typically, you have an awkward gap that papers always seem to fall through. Now you can maximize your space and minimize chunky clutter by pushing your printer out of the way.

There are a few other updates, too. For instance, the ET-2850 has no memory card slot, but the ET-2760 does. You can get huge 250-sheet paper input trays with the ET-3830 and ET-3850, too. Here are all of the updates you can look forward to:

EcoTank ET-2800 EcoTank ET-2850 EcoTank ET-3830 EcoTank ET-4800 EcoTank ET-3850 EcoTank ET-4850 Replacement Ink Yields 4,500 pages black/ 7,500 color 7,500 pages black/ 6,000 color 7,500 pages black/ 6,000 color 4,500 pages black/ 7,500 color 7,500 pages black/ 6,000 color 7,500 pages black/ 6,000 color Paper Capacity 100-sheet rear feed 100-sheet rear feed 250-sheet paper tray 100-sheet rear feed; 30-sheet ADF 250-sheet paper tray; 30-sheet ADF 250-sheet paper tray; 30-sheet ADF Pages per Minute (PPM) 10 ISO ppm black/5 ISO ppm color 10.5 ISO ppm black/5 ISO ppm color 15.5 ISO ppm black/ 8.5 ISO ppm color 10 ISO ppm black/5 ISO ppm color 15.5 ISO ppm black/ 8.5 ISO ppm color 15.5 ISO ppm black/ 8.5 ISO ppm color Control Panel 1.44” color LCD display 1.44” color LCD display 2.4” color LCD display w/buttons 1.44” color LCD display 2.4” color LCD display w/buttons 2.4” color touchscreen display Capabilities Wireless, print, copy, scan Wireless, print, copy, scan Wireless, print, copy, scan, ethernet Wireless, print, copy, scan, fax, ethernet Wireless, print, copy, scan, ethernet Wireless, print, copy, scan, fax, ethernet Hands-free, voice-activated printing ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Print from smart devices with Epson Smart Panel App ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto 2-sided printing N/A ✓ ✓ N/A ✓ ✓

Make the switch today

Having a printer is so convenient. You can print coupons, the kids’ homework and essential documents for work, all from the comfort of your home. The downside? Expensive ink cartridges — unless you purchase an Epson EcoTank printer. They come with a ridiculous amount of ink right in the box — enough to print a whopping 6,000 color pages.

Check out Epson EcoTank printers at a Best Buy, OfficeMax or Office Depot near you, or shop online at Epson.com/EcoTankKim.