Need tech help? Stop calling your kids and do this instead

Nothing is more annoying than a lagging PC or a computer problem you just can’t solve. Who do you turn to for help when you’ve got an issue you just can’t figure out?

Maybe you call your kids or another tech-savvy person in your family. We all know they’re too busy with their own lives to walk you through fixing every problem. And while you can always call Kim’s show, you can’t always get through. There’s a good chance your problem won’t pop up on a Friday when’s recording, too.

That’s why Kim partnered with Solve iQ. Solve iQ’s patented software works behind the scenes to help your computer perform better, delivering real-time optimizations based on your usage history and keeping your drivers up to date. Plus, you get access to their expert support team, so the next time your printer acts up or your webcam stops working, someone is there to take your call.

You get access to trusted, reliable help whenever you need it. For only a few bucks a month, you can call and receive Solve iQ’s personalized tech assistance any time you want, as many times as you need. Similiar services cost hundreds of dollars a month, and you can get it all for around $10. You really can’t beat that.

Try it out today at SolveiQ.com/kim. Don’t wait for your next PC problem to pop up. Do it now while you’re thinking about it.