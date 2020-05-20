Zoom doesn’t have the best reputation on the block right now. Not only have hackers been using Zoom to target potential scam victims, but Zoombombing, shaky encryption and other privacy concerns have remote workers worried.
The video conferencing platform has made security in recent weeks, shoring up loose privacy issues and making the meeting platform more secure. Tap or click here for four settings you should update now.
Now that your Zoom meetings are safe, let’s talk tips and tricks. We have a list of handy hotkeys and shortcuts to make you a Zoom pro in no time. Plus, they’re a perfect conversation starter next time you’re waiting for a meeting to kick off.
What are Zoom shortcuts and hotkeys?
Like most programs, Zoom offers keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys that allow you to manage your meetings and settings with just a couple clicks of your keyboard. You can use these shortcuts to do things like switch to active speaker mode, jump into a chat with someone or even turn your screensharing on and off without much hassle.
For example, if you’re on a Windows computer, you can press Alt+T during a Zoom meeting to pause or resume your screensharing. On a Mac, do the same thing by hitting Command(⌘)+Shift+T.
These hotkeys can turn you into a Zoom expert in no time, and there are even shortcuts available for iOS devices, though they’re limited in comparison to what you can do with the other operating platforms.
The Zoom shortcuts and hotkeys available for Windows, Mac, and iOS
For Windows
- F6: Navigate among Zoom popup windows.
- Ctrl+Alt+Shift: Move focus to Zoom’s meeting controls
- PageUp: View previous 25 video stream in gallery view
- PageDown: View next 25 video stream in gallery view
- Alt: Turn on/off the option Always show meeting control toolbar in Accessibility Settings
- Alt+F1: Switch to active speaker view in video meeting
- Alt+F2: Switch to gallery video view in video meeting
- Alt+F4: Close the current window
- Alt+V: Start/Stop Video
- Alt+A: Mute/unmute audio
- Alt+M: Mute/unmute audio for everyone except host (Note: For the meeting host only)
- Alt+S: Launch share screen window and stop screen share (Note: Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus)
- Alt+Shift+S: Start/stop new screen share (Note: Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus)
- Alt+T: Pause or resume screen share (Note: Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus)
- Alt+R: Start/stop local recording
- Alt+C: Start/stop cloud recording
- Alt+P: Pause or resume recording
- Alt+N: Switch camera
- Alt+F: Enter or exit full screen
- Alt+H: Display/hide In-Meeting Chat panel
- Alt+U:Display/hide Participants panel
- Alt+I: Open Invite window
- Alt+Y: Raise/lower hand
- Alt+Shift+R: Gain Remote Control
- Alt+Shift+G: Stop Remote Control
- Ctrl+2: Read active speaker name
- Ctrl+Alt+Shift+H: Show/Hide floating meeting controls
- Alt+Shift+T: Screenshot
- Switch to Portrait/Landscape View: Alt+L
- Ctrl+W: Close current chat session
- Ctrl+Up: Go to previous chat
- Ctrl+Down: Go to next chat
- Ctrl+T: Jump to chat with someone
- Ctrl+F: Search
- Ctrl+Tab: Move to the next tab (right)
- Ctrl+Shift+Tab: Move to the previous tab (left)
Note: You can edit your keyboard shortcuts in Windows if you need or want to. To do this, you’ll click on the shortcut and then press the shortcut key that you would like to use.
- Log in to your Zoom desktop client.
- Click your profile picture then click Settings.
- Click Keyboard Shortcuts.
- The keyboard shortcuts will appear.
Some of these hotkeys can be used as global shortcuts, meaning they will work even when Zoom is not in focus. To enable a shortcut globally, check the option next to the shortcut.
For Mac
Meeting Shortcuts
- Command(⌘)+J: Join Meeting
- Command(⌘)+Control+V: Start Meeting
- Command(⌘)+J: Schedule Meeting
- Command(⌘)+Control+S: Screen Share via Direct Share
- Command(⌘)+Shift+A: Mute/unmute audio
- Command(⌘)+Control+M: Mute audio for everyone except the host (only available to the host)
- Command(⌘)+Control+U: Unmute audio for everyone except host (only available to the host)
- Space: Push to talk
- Command(⌘)+Shift+V: Start/stop video
- Command(⌘)+Shift+N: Switch camera
- Command(⌘)+Shift+S: Start/stop screen share
- Command(⌘)+Shift+T: Pause or resume screen share
- Command(⌘)+Shift+R: Start local recording
- Command(⌘)+Shift+C: Start cloud recording
- Command(⌘)+Shift+P: Pause or resume recording
- Command(⌘)+Shift+W: Switch to active speaker view or gallery view, depending on current view
- Control+P: View previous 25 participants in gallery view
- Control+N: View next 25 participants in gallery view
- Command(⌘)+U: Display/hide Participants panel
- Command(⌘)+Shift+H: Show/hide In-Meeting Chat Panel
- Command(⌘)+I: Open invite window
- Option+Y: Raise hand/lower hand
- Ctrl+Shift+R: Gain remote control
- Ctrl+Shift+G: Stop remote control
- Command(⌘)+Shift+F: Enter or exit full screen
- Command(⌘)+Shift+M: Switch to minimal window
- Ctrl+Option+Command+H: Show/hide meeting controls
- Ctrl+Shift+R: Gain remote control
- Ctrl+Shift+G: Stop remote control
- Ctrl+\: Toggle the “Always Show meeting controls” options in Settings/Accessibility
- Command(⌘)+W: Prompt to End or Leave Meeting
Chat Shortcuts
- Command(⌘)+K: Jump to chat with someone
- Command(⌘)+T: Screenshot
General Shortcuts
- Command(⌘)+W: Close the current window
- Command(⌘)+L: Switch to Portrait or Landscape View, depending on current view
- Ctrl+T: Switch from one tab to the next
Note: As with Windows, you can edit keyboard shortcuts on your Mac if you need and/or want to. To do this:
- Log in to your Zoom desktop client.
- Click your profile picture then click Settings.
- Click Keyboard Shortcuts.
- The keyboard shortcuts will appear.
To enable a shortcut globally, check the option next to the shortcut.
For IOS
If you are using an iPad with a keyboard, the following shortcuts are available in a Zoom meeting:
- Command + Shift + A: Mute/Unmute my audio
- Command + Shift + V: Start/Stop my video
- Command + Shift + H: Display/Hide Chat
- Command + Shift + M: Minimize meeting
- Command + U: Display/Hide manage participants
- Command + W: Close the front window, such as the participants or meeting settings window
There you have it. Pick a few shortcuts for the actions you do most often, and see how much time you save. At the very least, you’ll have some impressive new tricks to share.