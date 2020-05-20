Zoom doesn’t have the best reputation on the block right now. Not only have hackers been using Zoom to target potential scam victims, but Zoombombing, shaky encryption and other privacy concerns have remote workers worried.

The video conferencing platform has made security in recent weeks, shoring up loose privacy issues and making the meeting platform more secure. Tap or click here for four settings you should update now.

Now that your Zoom meetings are safe, let’s talk tips and tricks. We have a list of handy hotkeys and shortcuts to make you a Zoom pro in no time. Plus, they’re a perfect conversation starter next time you’re waiting for a meeting to kick off.

What are Zoom shortcuts and hotkeys?

Like most programs, Zoom offers keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys that allow you to manage your meetings and settings with just a couple clicks of your keyboard. You can use these shortcuts to do things like switch to active speaker mode, jump into a chat with someone or even turn your screensharing on and off without much hassle.

For example, if you’re on a Windows computer, you can press Alt+T during a Zoom meeting to pause or resume your screensharing. On a Mac, do the same thing by hitting Command(⌘)+Shift+T.

These hotkeys can turn you into a Zoom expert in no time, and there are even shortcuts available for iOS devices, though they’re limited in comparison to what you can do with the other operating platforms.

The Zoom shortcuts and hotkeys available for Windows, Mac, and iOS

For Windows

F6 : Navigate among Zoom popup windows.

: Navigate among Zoom popup windows. Ctrl+Alt+Shift : Move focus to Zoom’s meeting controls

: Move focus to Zoom’s meeting controls PageUp : View previous 25 video stream in gallery view

: View previous 25 video stream in gallery view PageDown : View next 25 video stream in gallery view

: View next 25 video stream in gallery view Alt : Turn on/off the option Always show meeting control toolbar in Accessibility Settings

: Turn on/off the option in Accessibility Settings Alt+F1 : Switch to active speaker view in video meeting

: Switch to active speaker view in video meeting Alt+F2 : Switch to gallery video view in video meeting

: Switch to gallery video view in video meeting Alt+F4 : Close the current window

: Close the current window Alt+V : Start/Stop Video

: Start/Stop Video Alt+A : Mute/unmute audio

: Mute/unmute audio Alt+M : Mute/unmute audio for everyone except host ( Note: For the meeting host only)

: Mute/unmute audio for everyone except host ( For the meeting host only) Alt+S : Launch share screen window and stop screen share ( Note: Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus)

: Launch share screen window and stop screen share ( Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus) Alt+Shift+S : Start/stop new screen share ( Note: Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus)

: Start/stop new screen share ( Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus) Alt+T : Pause or resume screen share ( Note: Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus)

: Pause or resume screen share ( Will only work when meeting control toolbar has focus) Alt+R : Start/stop local recording

: Start/stop local recording Alt+C : Start/stop cloud recording

: Start/stop cloud recording Alt+P : Pause or resume recording

: Pause or resume recording Alt+N : Switch camera

: Switch camera Alt+F : Enter or exit full screen

: Enter or exit full screen Alt+H : Display/hide In-Meeting Chat panel

: Display/hide In-Meeting Chat panel Alt+U :Display/hide Participants panel

:Display/hide Participants panel Alt+I : Open Invite window

: Open Invite window Alt+Y : Raise/lower hand

: Raise/lower hand Alt+Shift+R : Gain Remote Control

: Gain Remote Control Alt+Shift+G : Stop Remote Control

: Stop Remote Control Ctrl+2 : Read active speaker name

: Read active speaker name Ctrl+Alt+Shift+H : Show/Hide floating meeting controls

: Show/Hide floating meeting controls Alt+Shift+T : Screenshot

: Screenshot Switch to Portrait/Landscape View : Alt+L

: Alt+L Ctrl+W : Close current chat session

: Close current chat session Ctrl+Up : Go to previous chat

: Go to previous chat Ctrl+Down : Go to next chat

: Go to next chat Ctrl+T : Jump to chat with someone

: Jump to chat with someone Ctrl+F : Search

: Search Ctrl+Tab : Move to the next tab (right)

: Move to the next tab (right) Ctrl+Shift+Tab: Move to the previous tab (left)

Note: You can edit your keyboard shortcuts in Windows if you need or want to. To do this, you’ll click on the shortcut and then press the shortcut key that you would like to use.

Log in to your Zoom desktop client. Click your profile picture then click Settings. Click Keyboard Shortcuts. The keyboard shortcuts will appear.

Some of these hotkeys can be used as global shortcuts, meaning they will work even when Zoom is not in focus. To enable a shortcut globally, check the option next to the shortcut.

For Mac

Meeting Shortcuts

Command(⌘)+J : Join Meeting

: Join Meeting Command(⌘)+Control+V : Start Meeting

: Start Meeting Command(⌘)+J : Schedule Meeting

: Schedule Meeting Command(⌘)+Control+S : Screen Share via Direct Share

: Screen Share via Direct Share Command(⌘)+Shift+A : Mute/unmute audio

: Mute/unmute audio Command(⌘)+Control+M : Mute audio for everyone except the host (only available to the host)

: Mute audio for everyone except the host (only available to the host) Command(⌘)+Control+U : Unmute audio for everyone except host (only available to the host)

: Unmute audio for everyone except host (only available to the host) Space: Push to talk

Push to talk Command(⌘)+Shift+V : Start/stop video

: Start/stop video Command(⌘)+Shift+N : Switch camera

: Switch camera Command(⌘)+Shift+S : Start/stop screen share

: Start/stop screen share Command(⌘)+Shift+T: Pause or resume screen share

Pause or resume screen share Command(⌘)+Shift+R : Start local recording

: Start local recording Command(⌘)+Shift+C : Start cloud recording

: Start cloud recording Command(⌘)+Shift+P: Pause or resume recording

Pause or resume recording Command(⌘)+Shift+W : Switch to active speaker view or gallery view, depending on current view

: Switch to active speaker view or gallery view, depending on current view Control+P : View previous 25 participants in gallery view

: View previous 25 participants in gallery view Control+N : View next 25 participants in gallery view

: View next 25 participants in gallery view Command(⌘)+U : Display/hide Participants panel

: Display/hide Participants panel Command(⌘)+Shift+H : Show/hide In-Meeting Chat Panel

: Show/hide In-Meeting Chat Panel Command(⌘)+I : Open invite window

: Open invite window Option+Y : Raise hand/lower hand

: Raise hand/lower hand Ctrl+Shift+R : Gain remote control

: Gain remote control Ctrl+Shift+G : Stop remote control

: Stop remote control Command(⌘)+Shift+F : Enter or exit full screen

: Enter or exit full screen Command(⌘)+Shift+M : Switch to minimal window

: Switch to minimal window Ctrl+Option+Command+H : Show/hide meeting controls

: Show/hide meeting controls Ctrl+Shift+R : Gain remote control

: Gain remote control Ctrl+Shift+G : Stop remote control

: Stop remote control Ctrl+\ : Toggle the “Always Show meeting controls” options in Settings/Accessibility

: Toggle the “Always Show meeting controls” options in Settings/Accessibility Command(⌘)+W: Prompt to End or Leave Meeting

Chat Shortcuts

Command(⌘)+K : Jump to chat with someone

: Jump to chat with someone Command(⌘)+T: Screenshot

General Shortcuts

Command(⌘)+W: Close the current window

Close the current window Command(⌘)+L: Switch to Portrait or Landscape View, depending on current view

Switch to Portrait or Landscape View, depending on current view Ctrl+T: Switch from one tab to the next

Note: As with Windows, you can edit keyboard shortcuts on your Mac if you need and/or want to. To do this:

Log in to your Zoom desktop client. Click your profile picture then click Settings. Click Keyboard Shortcuts. The keyboard shortcuts will appear.

To enable a shortcut globally, check the option next to the shortcut.

For IOS

If you are using an iPad with a keyboard, the following shortcuts are available in a Zoom meeting:

Command + Shift + A : Mute/Unmute my audio

: Mute/Unmute my audio Command + Shift + V : Start/Stop my video

: Start/Stop my video Command + Shift + H : Display/Hide Chat

: Display/Hide Chat Command + Shift + M : Minimize meeting

: Minimize meeting Command + U : Display/Hide manage participants

: Display/Hide manage participants Command + W: Close the front window, such as the participants or meeting settings window

There you have it. Pick a few shortcuts for the actions you do most often, and see how much time you save. At the very least, you’ll have some impressive new tricks to share.