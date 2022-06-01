Imagine you’re on an important video conference call with a colleague. They mention an important detail that you know you need to take note of at the moment, but you have no idea how to do so or precisely what tools you’d need. Tap or click here for Zoom tricks you’ll wish you knew sooner.

For some, this situation would seem overwhelming. That is why we have outlined a specific way to use a tool designed just for note-taking at the spur of the moment.

This note-taking tool, known as Quick Note, was designed for Apple products. Keep reading for ways to launch and use them.

Launch a Quick Note while using hot corners

A feature on Mac known as hot corners allows you to start a Quick Note whenever you place the pointer on a corner of the screen. If you’d like to set this feature up, do the following:

Click System Preferences .

. Hit Mission Control .

. Tap or click Hot Corners at the bottom of the Mission Control window.

at the bottom of the Mission Control window. Next, an image will appear, followed by four pop-ups in each corner. Tap or click a corner to prompt a Quick Note.

Click on the pop-up for the corner that you’d like.

Choose Quick Note .

. Tap or click OK and exit System Preferences.

RELATED: 10 Mac tricks to boost your productivity

Launch a Quick Note while using the keyboard shortcut

If you’d like to use a keyboard shortcut to launch a Quick Note, take the following steps:

Click and press down on the Fn or Globe key.

or key. Tap or click on Q.

Quick Notes does not only work with text, however. They can also be filled with photos or Safari links.

If you’d like to add a Safari link to a Quick Note, do the following:

In the Safari app on your Mac, open the website you want to link to.

Click the Share button, then choose New Quick Note or Add to Quick Note.

NOTE: When you return to the linked content on the website, a thumbnail of the Quick Note appears in the corner of the screen to remind you of what you noted earlier.

There is also a way to put in select material from Safari to a Quick Note. This is a way for you to make notes of content from different websites you have been to. It allows you to put in text from Safari and add it to a Quick Note.

If you’d like to add content from Safari to a Quick Note, do the following:

In the Safari app on your Mac, open a website, then select the text you want to highlight.

you want to highlight. Control-click the text, then choose New Quick Note or Add to Quick Note.

A link will show up in the Quick Note. The text will be highlighted when you go back to the web page. If you’d like to remove the highlighted text, you can delete the Safari link from the Quick Note.

X

You may also like: 10 Mac trackpad tricks you wish you knew before now