If you’ve got kids or a spouse, you already know that privacy is scarce, especially with your smartphone. Tap or click here for seven essential Android security settings to enable.

What if we told you there’s a way to prevent weird, awkward, or otherwise private internet searches from being recorded in your phone’s local history? Sometimes, mum really should be the word. It’s easy to forget to hop into Incognito Mode when juggling apps or multitasking IRL.

Android users should check out this tip. You can use Incognito windows to keep all your searches private, no questions asked. It’s super simple, and we’re going to show you how.

How to keep phone searches private on Android

You’re in luck if you’re worried about your mobile search information being compromised. This quick Android hack ensures that your Incognito tabs are locked, even after exiting the Chrome app.

RELATED: 5 Android phone settings that drastically improve your privacy

Incognito Mode won’t keep people digging into your Chrome tabs in the dark on their own. To automatically lock Incognito tabs after leaving the app itself:

From your phone Settings , tap Privacy and Security .

, tap . Enable Lock Incognito Tabs When You Leave Chrome.

Alternatively, you can also plug the following string into the Chrome app directly: chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android, but this method only works on a completely up-to-date Android.

Incognito Mode protects your search data from prying eyes by preventing each inquiry from being added to your search history. No matter what you plug into your search engine, you’ll be able to rest assured, knowing that nobody will ever see it.

This extra step also keeps each tab password-protected. Even if you put your phone down for a moment, nobody will be able to hack in without your password.

Look, we’re not judging. Embarrassing medical questions? Christmas gifts for the kids? These and other silly excursions will always stay between you and your Android device. Toggle the setting on, and enjoy unfettered privacy when browsing the web on your phone.

X

You may also like: Malware is still a huge problem for Android – Here’s what to watch for