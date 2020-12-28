Covid-19, murder hornets and a presidential election: There’s no doubt 2020 has been a year for the books. Luckily, we had some amazing tech to make our daily lives easier. Zoom, for example, helped us socialize and work, even when we were stuck at home.

Of course, we’ve also seen new tech pop up this year. Tap or click here for 20 cool new gadgets that came out this year. Long story short: tech has been a lifesaver this year.

That’s why we’re taking a step back to celebrate our top tech tips of 2020. Which tip helped you the most? Maybe you’ll find a new favorite you missed when it came out!

1. Watch movies for free

Now that you’re stuck at home, you’re probably streaming more than ever. After all, there’s tons of incredible content out there. Here’s the problem, though: Platforms like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max can bite off a big chunk of your streaming budget each month.

Fortunately, you can watch some movies for free. From YouTube and Vudu to the Internet Archive, you’ve got countless options for free content. So put down the credit card and save yourself money — we did the research and found the best places to stream movies for free.

Tap or click here for the best sites to stream free movies.

2. Sanitize your packages

E-commerce has been a blessing for consumers and companies throughout the pandemic. In July, Amazon alone shipped 415 million packages, CNBC says. With so many hands touching your package from your initial order to its final delivery, you need to take safety precautions.

Did you know the coronavirus can stick to surfaces? You’ve got to disinfect your packages before bringing them indoors. Tap or click here to find out how to make your own disinfectant wipes.

Coronavirus clings to surfaces, so there’s no time to waste. Start leaving special delivery instructions to reduce face-to-face interaction, place your boxes outside for three hours and wash up afterward. Follow these steps, and you’ll cut down on the risk you take every time you order delivery.

Tap or click here to properly handle Amazon delivery boxes during the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Watch shows through secret Netflix menus

If you’re a Netflix nut, you’ll love this inside info. Did you know Netflix has a hidden menu you can access through secret codes? Just type in a few numbers at the end of your URL, and you’ll open up a whole new world of genres.

It’s perfect for when you’re looking for something specific, like tearjerkers or Korean dramas. Cut down on all the hours you’d otherwise spend scrolling. We’ve got everything you need to know.

Tap or click here to find out about Netflix secrets that will make you binge like a pro.

4. Find new Windows 10 features to make your life easier

Remember the October 2020 update to Windows 10? It came with a few bugs — like the blue screen of death. Now that the irons are smoothed out, you’re free to enjoy the coolest new features.

Don’t worry about researching all the new functions. We’ve rooted out the handy features and put them in this helpful, step-by-step guide so you can put them to good use ASAP.

As with anything Microsoft, the company will continue to surprise its users with more hidden features along the way. When this happens, we’ll be there to tell you all about them.

Tap or click here to check out five new things your laptop or computer can do.

5. Send texts to email right from your phone

This is such a handy tip. Want to save meaningful messages or web links you want to share? What if you want to save sensitive information for a legal case?

Just send the messages straight to email with this easy trick. You’ll make great use of this!

Tap or click here to send texts to email right from your iPhone or Android.

6. Find free ringtones

Sure, custom ringtones sound fun in theory. But what about all the skeevy websites out there? What if you download a ringtone from a shady site that infects your computer with malware?

Don’t worry about wading through the world of ringtones. We’ve done the heavy lifting for you and found nine free websites for ringtones. Have fun!

Tap or click here to get all the free ringtones you’ll ever need.

7. Improve your indoor reception with these easy tricks

Want to watch TV for free? Check out an HDTV antenna. It picks up tons of local channels, so you can watch whatever you want without paying a dime.

You’ll get broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, PBS and many more. Plus, since TV broadcasts are in digital format, you’ll always get a crystal-clear picture.

Tap or click here for the best ways to set up your antenna for great reception.

8. Share huge files through email

Ever tried to email some pictures only to find they’re too big for the email? When you’ve got huge files you want to share, it can be a pain to compress the files or figure out how to send small batches.

No longer do you have to worry about forcing your files to fit. You’ve got five easy ways to send large files of digital photos through email.

Tap or click here to take the headache out of emailing big files.

9. Make phone calls from your computer

Thank goodness for phone calls. They make long distances manageable. Unfortunately, they can also cost a pretty penny.

That’s why you should try making phone calls from your computer. When you make international calls through Wi-Fi, you save yourself a ton of cash. Plus, it’s easier than you think.

Tap or click here to use your computer as a cell phone.

10. Hide your Amazon orders so you don’t spoil your gift surprise

We all want our loved ones to be surprised when they open a gift for special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries. That can be hard when you’re sharing an Amazon family account, though. After all, Amazon records your entire purchasing history.

We’ve got a few tips to help you hide your Amazon activity. You can even have items delivered to another address!

Tap or click to keep your Amazon purchases private.

Which one of these tips helped you the most? Don’t forget that you can write or call in to The Kim Komando show if you ever have a burning tech question. We’d love to hear from you.