How many times have you worked on a project and needed to print documents, only to realize you’re out of ink? If you’re using a cartridge printer, this happens way too often and can be extremely frustrating.

Now you have to run to the store to pick up more cartridges, all so you can be ready for that work presentation. Who wants to spend time and money stocking up on ink cartridges? No one. The best solution is to upgrade to a cartridge-free printer.

But how do you know which printer is right for you? We recommend switching to an EcoTank printer from our sponsor, Epson. Tap or click to see Epson’s impressive line of cartridge-free printers. Here’s why Kim trusts and uses Epson’s EcoTank printers both at home and in the office.

1. Does having a cartridge-free printer mean I will never have to replace ink again?

Naturally, your printer will eventually run out of ink. The difference with cartridge-free printers is you won’t need to wrestle with the cartridge and, in many cases, the ink lasts much longer.

One perfect example is Epson’s EcoTank printers. With an EcoTank, you can kiss expensive cartridges goodbye. These printers come with a ridiculous amount of ink so you can just fill and chill.

In fact, you get up to two years’ worth of ink with EcoTank printers. Select replacement sets include enough ink to print up to 7,500 pages in black and white or 6,000 pages in color.

2. Will my cartridge-free printer save me money?

While traditional inkjet printers are the norm, cartridges tend to be expensive and frustrating to deal with. Buying and replacing cartridges is not economical and often consumers resort to refill kits or refilled and recycled cartridges to help cut costs.

The real affordable answer is cartridge-free printers, due to their capacity and lack of a high-cost ink cartridge. Tap or click here to peruse the line of EcoTank printers, which can help you save up to 90% on ink. The savings come simply because these printers require low-cost replacement ink.

Printing with the EcoTank costs just one cent per page, instead of 20 cents per page, which is typical for standard cartridges.

3. If my printer doesn’t use a cartridge, how does it store ink? Is it messy?

The trend in cartridge-free printers is a tank system, which is what you’ll find with the EcoTank line of printers. No ink cartridge means the ink is supplied continuously to the printer from integrated high-capacity ink tanks. You fill the tanks via non-messy ink bottles.

This means you don’t have to replace cartridges. Simply top off the tanks with ink from convenient high-volume bottles that are equipped with drip-free nozzles and resealable caps.

4. This all sounds great, but my current printer doubles as a scanner and fax machine. Are these features available with cartridge-free printers?

Cartridge-free printers come with a huge array of options. In many cases, they function like a copy machine, scanner, printer and even fax machine, as is the case with the EcoTank ET-4760. Tap or click here to compare Epson’s line of cartridge-free printers.

In fact, many come equipped with integrated Wi-Fi with auto-setup, making it extremely easy to connect your smart assistant to your printer. Tell your printer what to do by just asking. Voice-activated, hands-free printing is now available by using Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. It doesn’t get any easier than that!