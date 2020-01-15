It’s amazing how much we rely on technology these days. Not only while we’re at the office, but also when we’re at home.

Instead of sitting at an old-school desktop computer to answer work emails or do a little online shopping, now you can do everything on a device that fits in the palm of your hand. Your smartphone and tablet are probably more powerful than the computer you used in the early ’90s.

But to take advantage of all this wonderful new tech, you need to have a reliable Wi-Fi connection — which is a problem many people struggle with inside their homes. Behind these problems is a piece of tech you don’t usually think about: your router.

First, let’s go over some signs that indicate it’s time to upgrade your router.

Is it time to replace your router?

So you’re wondering if it’s time to get a new router. Well, there are a few telltale signs to look for.

Speed

The first thing to consider is how fast your network is. Does it take forever for a website to load on your devices? If you’re not sure what your speed should be, you can always do a speed test to find out. Tap or click here for 4 sites to check your internet speed for free.

If you’re not getting the speed you’re paying for, it could be a problem with your Internet Service Provider. But, most likely, your router could be underperforming and it’s time for an upgrade. Problems like these can sneak up on you without warning.

A good rule of thumb is to replace your router every three to four years. New technology and standards are constantly coming out and an older router just can’t provide the performance you expect.

How’s your connection?

The next sign that it’s time for a new router is if you are always losing internet connection. If you’re intermittently losing the connection to your ISP, it could be a router problem.

There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to binge-watch your favorite show and Netflix keeps cutting out and buffering. Even worse, if you’re trying to finish a project for work and keep losing the Wi-Fi connection, it could mean huge problems back at the office.

Does Wi-Fi work in your bedroom?

An outdated network could mean no connection at all in certain areas of your home. If your devices can’t get the Wi-Fi service you need in all corners of your house, it’s time to upgrade.

Distance from the router matters in many cases. If it’s located in the office downstairs, it might be too far away to provide a signal in the bedroom upstairs.

Also, something as simple as a wall could block your signal and keep Wi-Fi from reaching all areas of your home. The good news is there is a simple solution: Instead of upgrading to a standard router, you could install a mesh network system. Here’s what you need to know about mesh systems.

Why eero is the way to go

You might be wondering right about now what exactly a mesh network is.

It’s simple: Mesh networks enable multiple routers to work in unison to deliver fast and stable Wi-Fi. Each device in a mesh network connects to the other devices, rather than everything connecting to your Internet Service Provider.

Unlike a typical home network that is built around a centralized hub, a mesh network consists of multiple routers communicating with each other.

With eero’s TrueMesh technology, Wi-Fi hops between eero devices to travel down hallways or go around walls. Most other Wi-Fi systems only allow for one hop in any direction, so something as simple as a wall can mean your devices can’t get the Wi-Fi they need.

An eero system allows for more hops with less degradation — so you can cover any home and navigate around any obstacle without worrying about Wi-Fi congestion.

Once installed, eero’s TrueMesh software begins learning from and optimizing your space, devices and network usage. So every device gets a reliable connection at all times, everywhere in your home.

