Quick tip: Transform your iPhone into a white noise machine

With every new iOS, Apple introduces more features, tools and security updates. Developers are constantly pushing the envelope to compete with each other, and one way to keep users excited is to put on a show.

Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference took place recently. Highlights of the keynote are new operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. With iOS 16, you’ll finally be able to unsend text messages! Tap or click here to check out our roundup.

iOS 15 launched last year with more privacy and productivity features, FaceTime tools, sharing options, camera upgrades and more. Apple also added a tool that helps you mask unwanted environmental noise and minimize distractions.

Sound in the background

Focus was introduced with iOS 15, allowing you to filter out notifications and apps so you can relax or get work done. Along with this tool came an accessibility setting that can play different sounds to hide background noise and help you sleep. Sound familiar? This is what noise machines are all about.

People use white noise machines for rest, work, travel and general relaxation. You can get a physical device or download an app. Now you don’t need either one, since you can get the same use out of your phone.

Background Sounds are easy to use. Here’s how:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Background Sounds .

. Toggle on the switch next to Background Sounds .

. Tap Sound and select between Balanced Noise , Bright Noise , Dark Noise , Ocean , Rain and Stream .

and select between , , , , and . Use the volume slider to adjust the volume.

to adjust the volume. Turn on Use When Media is Playing to allow the sound to play when listening to music or other media on your iPhone. There’s a slider for the volume here, too.

to allow the sound to play when listening to music or other media on your iPhone. There’s a slider for the volume here, too. Toggle on Stops Sounds When Locked to stop the sounds from playing when your phone is locked.

Shortcuts to relaxation

You can set a shortcut to more easily access Background Sounds:

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Shortcut .

. Tap Background Sounds .

. Now you can play your selected sound by triple-clicking the side button on your iPhone.

You can also add Background Sounds to your Control Center:

Go to Settings > Control Center .

. Scroll down the list and add Hearing .

. Open Control Center and tap on the Hearing icon, which looks like an ear.

and tap on the icon, which looks like an ear. You can turn Background Sounds on and off from this screen.

