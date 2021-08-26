There’s an iPhone bug knocking out service – Here’s how to fix it

For the most reliable security on your iPhone, you should always keep its operating system updated. This makes sure that you have the latest features and patches any security flaws that can put your information at risk. If you have an iPhone with an old iOS version, here is why you need to update immediately.

But technology can be unpredictable, and things don’t always go according to plan. When you update your iPhone to the latest iOS version, you expect new functions. But what you don’t expect to see is that you inexplicably have no cell service.

That is exactly what has been happening to some iOS users. If you have encountered the same problem, we have a fix for you that will have you chatting up a storm again in no time.

Here’s the backstory

Apple has steadily been pushing out updates for its iOS operating system since the release of iOS 14.5. With the release of iOS 15 still a way off, the incremental updates have been used to correct small flaws and vulnerabilities.

The latest update is iOS 14.7.1, but the rollout hasn’t been as smooth as the company had hoped. A small number of users noticed they seemingly have no service after downloading and installing it.

This greatly impacts communications as it cuts off mobile data, text messages and voice calls. Unless you are connected to Wi-Fi, the iPhone is of no use to you. If you are one of the few with the bug, iOS 14.7.1 is to blame. But there is a fix.

How to fix the no-service bug

The incremental update was launched in July. While users haven’t lost signal completely, the update has caused the loss of signal in certain areas. It seems that instead of switching the mobile signal over to roaming, it drops connectivity.

It has affected enough users for Apple to act. The company shared a potential remedy while the development team rushes to get a proper fix out. If you noticed you lost signal in a certain area, go where you had signal before attempting a carrier settings update.

To do update carrier settings on iPhone:

Make sure that your device is connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

Tap Settings > General > About .

> > . Follow the onscreen instructions to install your carrier update.

This is where you can find all the details on your iPhone. When you scroll down the page, under the Primary tab will be your carrier settings. If an update to the carrier settings is available, it will be downloaded.

If that is unsuccessful, then you would want to reset your network settings. Still, in the Settings and General screen, tap Reset. Another menu will open, and here you’ll need to tap on Reset Network Settings. If that doesn’t resolve the problem, look at Apple’s support documentation for further help.

