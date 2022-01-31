With each new iPhone model, you typically get more storage, a better camera, a faster processor, and new or improved features. Sometimes certain features are dropped as new models and updates are released. This could be a response to low interest or to make room for new features.

In some cases, the reasons for elimination are unknown. This happened with the iPhone 13, which is missing something people found helpful in its predecessors. Tap or click here to find out what was dropped and why it may not return.

Markup was introduced with iOS 10, giving iPhone users more incredible photo editing abilities. With Markup, you can edit screenshots and photos, add signatures to PDFs or other documents, add text and draw on images. Let’s dive deeper into this helpful tool.

Drawing with Markup

Apple

You can draw on any image on your phone to highlight a feature, add information or make it more entertaining to share with others. Here’s how:

Open a photo and tap Edit , then the Markup button in the top-right of your screen. It looks like a pencil inside a circle. You can do the same with the contents of your File app.

Once you’ve made changes, tap Done , then tap Done again.

Add shapes and more with Markup

Apple

You can add text, shapes and signatures to your photos.

Open a photo and tap Edit , then the Markup button in the top-right of your screen. It looks like a pencil inside a circle. You can do the same with the contents of your File app.

button to add a , or . Use to zoom in. ( : Keep reading for instructions on adding text or a signature.) Once you’ve made your changes, tap Done, then tap Done again.

Use Markup when sending mail

Apple

You can edit a photo with Markup before sending it via email or make a drawing right then and there and insert it into your message.

While inside the Mail app, tap the body of your email, then tap the gray arrow button or tap Return to open the format bar. You can also tap inside your email, then tap the cursor and select Insert Photo or Video or Add Attachment .

app, tap the body of your email, then tap the button or tap to open the format bar. You can also tap inside your email, then tap the cursor and select or . Tap the Camera button or the Document button and select the photo or PDF you want to attach and mark up.

button or the button and select the photo or PDF you want to attach and mark up. You can also tap within the body and select the Markup button to make a new drawing and insert it in the email.

button to make a new drawing and insert it in the email. Tap the attachment, then tap the gray arrow button, then tap the Markup button to make your changes.

button, then tap the button to make your changes. Tap the plus button to add a signature, text and more.

button to add a signature, text and more. Tap Done then send your email.

Adding text and signatures with Markup

Apple

Let’s look closer at these two Markup options, starting with text:

Select a photo from your Photos app, then select Edit, then the Markup button.

app, then select then the button. Tap the Plus button, then tap Text .

button, then tap . Use the circles to choose different colors. Tap the text itself to Cut , Copy , Delete , Edit or Duplicate as needed.

, , , or as needed. Use the formatting button, which looks like a small capital letter A next to a larger one, to adjust the font, size and alignment.

button, which looks like a small capital letter A next to a larger one, to adjust the font, size and alignment. Tap Done then Done again when you’re finished.

To add a signature:

Apple

Select a photo from your Photos app, then select Edit, then the Markup button.

app, then select then the button. Tap the Plus button, then tap Signature .

button, then tap . Sign your name using your finger, then tap Done .

. Move the signature around as needed and tap it to make further changes.

Tap Done , then Done again when you’re finished.

, then again when you’re finished. Your signature will be saved for future use and you can delete it and create more.

