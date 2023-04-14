One great thing about Apple devices is that the built-in browser blocks cross-site tracking. You don’t have to worry about being followed when you use Safari. Here’s how to enable this critical privacy feature on your iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Your iPad is more than just a big iPhone. It’s great for streaming and video calls but can do much more. Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Stream from your iPad

If you have an AirPlay-compatible TV or speaker, you can stream movies and music from your iPad. Here’s how:

Connect your iPad to the same Wi-Fi network as your Apple TV, AirPlay-compatible smart TV, or Mac.

Find the video that you want to stream.

Tap AirPlay . In some apps, you might need to tap a different button first. For example, in the Photos app, tap Share , then tap AirPlay .

. In some apps, you might need to tap a different button first. For example, in the Photos app, tap , then tap . Choose your TV or Mac from the list.

2. Use your iPad as a second display

A second monitor boosts productivity and makes multitasking less of a chore. You can use your iPad as a second display for your computer, mirroring or extending its display.

Here’s how to set it up for your Mac using Sidecar, which works wirelessly or while your iPad is charging:

Sign in to iCloud with the same Apple ID on your iPad and Mac.

with the same on your iPad and Mac. Click the Display menu in Control Center or the menu bar, then choose your iPad from the menu.

menu in or the menu bar, then choose your iPad from the menu. Move your pointer over the full-screen button of a window, then choose the option to move that window to your iPad display.

3. Quick Notes/Tags

Scribble over any app or screen by opening a Quick Note via a keyboard shortcut from the Control Center or swiping up from the corner. Put anything in a quick note, including links, Safari highlights, tags and mentions.

RELATED: Take this critical security step to protect your Apple account now

4. Keyboard shortcuts

Attach a keyboard to your iPad and you’ll get a list of shortcuts. Hold down the Command key to view shortcuts for a specific app.

Use shortcuts to quickly set up and switch between Split View and Slide Over.

5. Write notes using an Apple Pencil

Use an Apple Pencil to quickly write a note from anywhere on your iPad, even while it’s locked. Swipe up from the bottom right of the screen with your Apple Pencil to write a Quick Note. Your work is saved in Notes.

NOTE: Here are the iPad models compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd generation):

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

Here are the iPad models compatible with Apple Pencil (1st generation):

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th generation)

iPad (10th generation) *

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

* You will also need the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter to pair and charge Apple Pencil with iPad (10th generation).

6. VoiceOver

VoiceOver reads the words on your iPad out loud. It will read each letter as you’re typing a text or email. It will tell you which app button you’re touching, who’s calling you, how much battery life is left and more.

To turn it on, go to Settings > Accessibility > VoiceOver. Slide the toggle next to VoiceOver to the right to enable it.

7. Trackpad mode

One of the most significant differences between a tablet and a laptop is the lack of traditional “mouse” style controls. On a tablet, a trackpad isn’t as necessary since you touch what you need on the screen itself — but what about when you need to scroll through text and pages more precisely?

Editing large amounts of text can be tedious on the iPad, and that’s where trackpad mode comes in.

Trackpad mode lets you scroll through text you’ve typed and instantly jump from the top to the bottom of a page (or vice versa). To enable trackpad mode, hold the space bar down on the keyboard until all the keys go gray. As long as you don’t remove your finger, you can easily scroll through the entirety of your content.

8. Multitasking gestures

Multitasking gestures let you quickly see the app switcher, switch to another app or return to the Home Screen:

Swipe up from the bottom edge of your iPad screen and hold in the middle until the app switcher appears and then let go. Swipe left or right to scroll through apps.

appears and then let go. Swipe left or right to scroll through apps. While using an app, swipe left or right across your screen with four or five fingers to switch to another app .

. While using an app, swipe up from the bottom edge of the screen or put five fingers on the screen and make a pinch gesture to return to the Home Screen.

9. Widgets

Widgets give you instant information right on your Home Screen:

Touch and hold an empty area on your Home Screen , then tap the Add button.

, then tap the button. Select a widget from the list.

from the list. Swipe left or right on the widget to choose a size, then tap Add Widget .

. Tap Done or tap your Home Screen.

10. Split Keyboard

The split keyboard lets you type using just your thumbs. Here is how to activate it:

Go to Settings > General > Keyboard .

. Toggle the switch next to Split Keyboard to the right to enable it.

You may also like: 8 great games to play on your iPad

We may receive a commission when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.