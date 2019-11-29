IDrive Express is a great way to keep your data safe

Whether you’re a business owner with years and years of client files and tax records, or just an individual with an archive of documents and family home videos, you’re probably storing more data than you realize. Chances are you won’t realize just how important that data is until it’s suddenly gone.

There are tons of threats out there that can wipe your devices, or leave your files inaccessible when you need them. These threats may seem far-fetched, but trust us — you won’t be thinking that when they happen to you. Ransomware can strike anyone. All it takes is one accidental click of a malicious link.

Tip within a tip: Are you protected by IDrive yet? If you haven’t already signed up for IDrive, or haven’t made the switch from your other backup service, now is the time to make your move! Click here to save 90 percent on 5 TB of cloud backup storage when you use promo code KIM at checkout! Keep reading to see why it’s not just good advice, it’s an essential security measure.

That’s why we’re so happy to have IDrive as a sponsor and why we’re so excited to tell you about IDrive Express.

There’s another side to data loss many people don’t talk about: the recovery process. If you’re not covered, there’s a significant chance you could lose those files forever. And, if you are covered by another backup service, recovering your data could take months (depending on how much data it is).

That’s not the case with IDrive. Backups take place automatically, and recovery is easy whenever need it. IDrive also offers Snapshots, which lets you go back to a specific point in time in your archives. This tool is essential if you want to protect yourself from losing everything to a ransomware attack. And now with IDrive Express, you can retrieve several gigabytes of data on its own hard drive.

What is IDrive Express?

IDrive Express is a service personal customers can use free once per year, and business customers can use three times annually without being charged. This service is part of IDrive Express Backup and gives you an additional option for recovering your files.

With IDrive express, you can quickly transfer large amounts of data to your online account, without having to go through a tedious process. Just put in the request and IDrive will ship you a physical hard drive with everything you need included.

When would IDrive Express come in handy?

IDrive Express can benefit customers in multiple ways. First, you can use this service if you’re just getting started with IDrive and need to get your records online quickly. This can really save time for business owners especially, or people who have several devices.

Another example of a time you might need this is if you’re affected by a natural disaster. Floods, fires, hurricanes, etc. can destroy your property and make your devices inoperable.

Imagine what you’d do if your business burned to the ground. How would you start over? As long as you’re covered with IDrive, you can use IDrive Express to request the latest backup and get back up and running without the headaches.

What you need to know

IDrive Express is free of charge once per year for personal customers and three times per year for business customers. If you need to use the service again within the same year, there is a $59.95 charge. Express Restores are also charged $99.50 per request.

After you’ve received your hard drive and have uploaded your data, you will need to return the equipment to IDrive. Return shipping is free and your data is kept safe using military-grade 256-bit AES encryption with the option of your own private key.

Once IDrive receives the returned hard drive, your data will be transferred onto its main storage devices, and you can move forward with your incremental backups from that point forward.

With other backup providers, similar services take over 60 days to complete. But with IDrive, all it takes is between 5-10 days to go through the process. And there are no bandwidth restrictions during the data transfers!

How to use IDrive Express

You’re going to want to bookmark this. Click here for IDrive’s step-by-step Express instructions and to complete the shipment form. Or, if you’d like to be walked through the process personally, IDrive has a helpful customer support service. Just call 1-855-815-8706.

Are you protected by IDrive yet?

If you haven’t already signed up for IDrive, or haven’t made the switch from your other backup service, now is the time to make your move.

IDrive lets you backup all of your devices, whether you have a Mac, PC, Android, iPad or iPhone. And, you can conveniently manage your backups through a single online account.

Social media backup is another feature IDrive offers that you’ll have difficulty finding elsewhere. Just think of what would happen if someone hacked your account and you lost access to everything you’ve ever posted.

IDrive is also affordable. Plans start at just $5.95 per month for 2 TB of storage, which is less than your morning cup of coffee. And as a Kim Komando listener, you can save even more. Click here to save 90 percent on 2 TB of cloud backup storage when you use promo code KIM at checkout!