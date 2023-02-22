Shazam who? The Google app can be used as a guitar tuner, a coin-flipper and, crazily enough, a song identifier. In fact, you won’t even need the original song to do it. You can just hum a tune to find out more details about it.

Read on to learn how to find any song without an artist, title, or lyrics.

How to use Google to identify songs

For iOS users, you can use a Google feature called hum to find any song in English. Android users can search in over 20 languages. No matter where you heard it, you’re about five seconds from knowing everything you could ever want about any tune.

You can hum, whistle or sing a melody to Google to solve your earworm. Here’s how:

Open the Google app .

. In the search bar, tap the mic .

. Ask, “What’s this song? ” or tap Identify song to activate the app’s ability to listen for a melody. NOTE : Searching for a song is only available in certain languages. To update your language, tap on your profile picture > Settings > Voice & Assistant > Language .

” or tap to activate the app’s ability to listen for a melody. : Searching for a song is only available in certain languages. To update your language, tap on > > > . Once the app is listening, you can play a song or hum , whistle , or sing the melody of a song. Google will identify the tune or offer potential matches.

or , , or of a song. Google will identify the tune or offer potential matches. Select one of the potential matches to view the search results page and listen to the song, read the lyrics, or view the music video.

Of course, it works just as well when you’re out in public and simply want to ID a song playing over a loudspeaker. You can skip the app and ask Google Assistant, as well.

