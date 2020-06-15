When it comes to staying safe and productive online, you need to take charge. Privacy and productivity come down to a few decisive behaviors that you need to make sure you’re following as a general rule.

Most Apple fans in the early days didn’t think they needed to worry about things like viruses, that it only happened to PCs. But, your Mac isn’t as secure as you think it is. Tap or click to find out how hackers are targeting Apple machines nowadays.

If you’re unsure how to go about stepping up protections, we’ve put together a series of suggestions you can follow. These will help ensure your Mac is a safe haven to keep things like passwords and other personal data safe while you go about doing your job. Here are nine tips to consider.

1. Stay up to date

It’s a good idea to install any security or operating system (OS) updates ASAP that come down the line for both your Mac computer as well as the programs and browsers you use regularly.

You may not realize it, but there are constantly new ways for aggressive hackers to break into your personal connection. As soon as a new exploit is discovered, Apple will release an updated to patch the flaw. Keep hackers out by making sure your system is always up to date.

2. Update your passwords

Keeping passwords updated is the way of the world today, especially if you tend to use a variety of different websites and applications. Make sure you’re not using simplistic passwords such as a favorite pet’s name, “passwords,” or your birth date or year.

You need a complicated password with at least a few letters, numbers, capital letters, and even a few symbols thrown in for good measure to make it difficult for anyone to guess your password. And every online account that you have needs its own, unique password. Tap or click here for ways to create better passwords.

3. Neat trick to increase productivity

If you’re texting back and forth with friends, family, or coworkers, you can set iMessages to appear on your computer. This eliminates the need for you to look between two screens, which means you don’t have to stop working as often to see what’s being said.

The conversation is simply there on your Mac computer to scroll through and reply quickly via your keyboard instead of the small touch screen keys on your phone.

4. Separate work from personal

It can be confusing to sit at your computer and work on both personal and work projects at different parts of the day. Say you begin your morning working on an important task for your boss, and then leave the tab open later in the day. You could inadvertently close out the tab with important work and then lose what you were working on.

Protect your work and stay organized by using browser profiles to keep two different types of topics separate.

5. Password managers keep your logins safe

Don’t write down your passwords in a physical book or keep them in an easily accessible place on your computer. Instead, use a password manager to keep all of them secure and in one central location.

Roboform is a great option that lets you input all of your logins and passwords, all accessible via one master password. Save 50% on RoboForm Everywhere and manage your passwords with ease and security when you use discount code KIM50 at checkout!

6. Be cautious with links

Cybercriminals have been targeting company emails with convincing phishing attacks for quite a while now. It’s getting more difficult to distinguish what’s real and what’s fake, especially with a scammer’s ability to spoof websites and messages now.

That’s why you need to be extremely cautious when it comes to clicking links found in emails and texts. Attachments pose another huge risk as they could be malicious and infect your device with malware. Tap or click here for a recent example of phishing emails stealing banking credentials and how to protect yourself.

7. Check your firewall

One essential tool that keeps hackers from seeing your computer online is a firewall. Even if they manage to know your computer’s location and IP address, the firewall keeps them from accessing your system and your network. Tap or click here for specific details on firewalls and to make sure yours is working.

8. Secure your router

Take a few moments to make sure you are using the correct router settings that help keep potential bad actors out. That includes staying up to date with security patches, using the strongest type of encryption possible, and utilizing your router’s built-in firewall. Tap or click here for 5 router settings to keep hackers off your network.

9. Set up a second monitor

Between securing your information and passwords, you’re still trying to remain productive. Why not set up a second monitor using this great trick with an old iPad?

Instead of getting rid of an older tablet like the iPad, you can use it as a separate monitor and increase productivity. Tap or click here to see how you can inject some new life back into your old iPad.

Bonus: Use a VPN

Your privacy and safety are important. You can never be too safe when it comes to covering your online footsteps. Our sponsor ExpressVPN offers a simple and affordable way to ensure you’re keeping yourself safe on the internet.

This virtual private network (VPN) is a secure way to keep your internet connection and what others see at arm’s length. Tap or click here to see how you can use ExpressVPN to keep your online activity secure.

Use the VPN that Kim uses, ExpressVPN. Try ExpressVPN for 30-days free! Get 3 months free when you sign up for one year at ExpressVPN.com/Kim.

Incorporate these tips and your Mac will be able to live up to its reputation of being extra secure. Remember, a little bit of preventative maintenance goes a long way.