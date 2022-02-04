Tech tip: How to see multiple windows on the same computer screen

Whether you’re working at home or at the office, there’s always a way to increase productivity. From limiting distractions to organizing your files, there is no definitive list on how to get more done in less time.

A second monitor can have a large effect on productivity. Not everyone has the space for this, but a vertically-oriented monitor can solve that issue. Not only that, but a vertical monitor is ideal for scrolling through websites and text. Tap or click here for tips on setting up a second monitor for vertical orientation.

You can get more done with one monitor by spitting up your screen. This is great for simulating a dual-monitor setup without having to purchase a second one.

Split-screen mode

You may not have the space to add a second monitor or it may simply not be allowed at your place of employment. Luckily there’s a trick to enjoying the benefits of multiple monitors on a single screen.

There are many advantages to using multiple windows on the same computer screen. You can have two apps open simultaneously without having to keep switching between them.

You can keep a chat application open on one side and your word processor on the other. If you deal with lots of email messages for work, you can keep your inbox open while using your work applications.

In times like these of constant conference calling, you can keep your video chat open on one side while using an application on the other. You’ll discover more ways to use this feature on your own. Now we’ll show you how to set it up.

Snap your Windows

With Windows, you can “snap” multiple windows in place using your mouse and keyboard. This lets you work with multiple windows and applications simultaneously on your screen.

Windows 10 supports up to four snaps while Windows 11 can support more depending on your monitor size.

How to snap windows using your mouse:

Click and hold on the title bar of the window you want to snap and drag it to the right or left edge of your screen.

You’ll see an outline indicating where the window will snap to when you drop it.

Release the mouse button to snap the window in place.

How to snap windows using your keyboard:

Select the window you want to snap and press the Windows Logo Key + Left Arrow or the Windows Logo Key + Right Arrow to snap the window to the side of the screen where you want it to be.

+ or the + to snap the window to the side of the screen where you want it to be. Once you’ve moved the window to one side, you can move it to a corner by pressing the Windows Logo Key + Up Arrow or the Windows Logo Key + Down Arrow .

Now you can u se the Windows Logo Key + Arrow Keys to move the window wherever you want.

Snap Assist makes it easy to organize your desktop windows using your mouse:

Once you’ve snapped a window, you’ll see other open windows displayed as thumbnails.

Click the thumbnail of a window you want to open in the empty screen space. Now you can resize both open windows simultaneously by clicking and dragging the dividing line.

Microsoft

Windows 11 also added Snap layouts, which offer visual cues for snapping your windows.

Hover over a window’s maximize button or select a window and press Win+Z .

. Choose a snap layout.

Split the view on your Mac

Apple

Split View displays two windows side-by-side on your Mac, which can be resized to your liking.

Using Split View with macOS Catalina or later:

Hover your mouse pointer over the full-screen button in the upper-left corner of a window or click and hold the button.

in the upper-left corner of a window or click and hold the button. Choose Tile Window to Left of Screen or Tile Window to Right of Screen from the menu. The window then fills that side of the screen.

or from the menu. The window then fills that side of the screen. Now click a window on the other side of the screen to use both windows side by side.

Using Split View with macOS Mojave, High Sierra, Sierra, or El Capitan:

Click and hold the full-screen button in the upper-left corner of a window.

in the upper-left corner of a window. As you hold the button, the window shrinks and you can drag it to the left or right side of the screen.

Release the button, then click a window on the other side of the screen to use both windows side by side.

You can do the following while using Split View:

Click anywhere in a window to work there.

Move your pointer to the top of the screen to show the menu bar.

Swap your windows by dragging one to the other side.

Drag the vertical line between the windows to adjust their size.

You may also like: Did you know you can use your iPad as a second display? Tap or click here for tips and tricks to use with your Apple tablet.