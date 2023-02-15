Have you ever lost important tabs while working on something urgent? We’ve been there. Instead of trying to piece your session back together one window at a time, we’ve got solutions that can be used on whichever major browser you prefer.

Read on to learn how to restore Chrome, Edge and Safari tabs.

How to restore tabs in Chrome

You can easily retrieve a lost tab in Chrome using the shortcut Ctrl + Shift + T.

Here’s another way to restore a tab in Chrome from a previous session:

Open Chrome and click on the three-dot menu in the upper right. Hover over History. Choose any site under Recently closed.

You won’t be limited to just your last session, either. This tip can be applied to any recently closed tab.

How to restore tabs in Microsoft Edge

Ctrl + Shift + T also works in Edge. Continue using the shortcut to restore windows in reverse chronological order. You can use this command as many times as you want, even when working over multiple sessions.

Another way to reopen recently closed tabs in Edge is to right-click on a tab and select Reopen closed tabs.

How to restore tabs in Safari

In Safari, all you have to do is:

Click into your History dropdown. Select Recently Closed.

Reopen Last Closed Tab or Reopen Last Closed Window allows you to pinpoint your lost tabs and bring them back to life with ease.

