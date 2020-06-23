Chances are you have more than a few pairs of earbuds lying around the house, and chances are you haven’t been cleaning them as much as you should. Earwax buildup on your earbuds is gross and can even inhibit audio quality, but we’re here to show you how to clean your earbuds without any fuss.

A recent viral sensation on TikTok was all about just how to clean your earbuds quickly and easily, and the advice is surprisingly accurate. Stay tuned and we’ll walk you through this enterprising TikTok user’s solution to dirty earbuds.

How to clean your earbuds

TikTok user @Cleanthatup posted a video explaining just how he handles all the waxy buildup of gunk in earbuds. Check it out.

His process of cleaning is remarkably simple. Here are the steps:

Use a toothpick, paperclip, or other small sharp utensils to scrape off the buildup around the edges of the earbud. Grab a small piece of Play-Doh or blu tack, roll it into a ball, and gently press the earbud into it repeatedly until all pieces of dirt and wax have been removed. With a cotton ball or microfiber cloth, use an appropriate cleaning solution, like isopropyl alcohol, to wipe the earbud down. Let dry.

Long gone are the days of trying to jam your keys into your earbuds or using a nail to try and errantly scrape something brown and unpleasant looking out of an earbud, because this is the definitive way to safely and easily clean your earbuds without having to worry about damaging them or failing to clean all that much at all.

