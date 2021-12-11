Quick tip to keep your Epson EcoTank in tip-top shape

If you’re a small business owner, you know that owning a high-quality printer can make life easier. That’s why a good, long-lasting printer is worth every penny. Since you typically get what you pay for, high-tech printers can cost a fat stack of cash.

Unfortunately, they often don’t last as long as we want them to. According to LD Products, the average printer has a lifespan of only three to five years. Sooner or later, you may need to upgrade — but proper upkeep and maintenance can put that due date later in the future.

Longtime fans of the Kim Komando Show know how much Kim loves her Epson EcoTank. It’s a great gadget that helps you save money on ink cartridge refills. But like all printers, it won’t last forever.

This secret trick can extend its lifespan

All printers need some TLC now and then. Actually, that goes for most electronics.

To make sure your gadgets last their full lifecycles, follow the biggest rule of all: Keep them clean! Dust and debris build up over time, clogging essential mechanics from the inside out.

Make sure to dust your printer regularly. Some say you should even clean your printer head once a month. If you want to clean it with water, remove the printer head and make sure it’s completely dry before reattaching.

For Epson EcoTank printers, though, there’s an extra step you should be taking.

Print in all colors every few weeks

That’s right: Now and then, try to print with all the ink colors you have. You don’t have to print out a vivid full-page image. Just one word in each color will do.

If you go too long, things can get clogged up. Printing with each color ensures that you’re putting the inner mechanics to good work. Think of it like exercise: Your printer needs to stretch its muscles, so to speak, to stay strong.

Of course, your printer will last a long time even if you don’t follow this step. It’s just that this trick can make a world of difference in the long run.

Don’t have an EcoTank? Now’s the time to upgrade

Having a personal printer is so convenient. You can print coupons, the kids’ homework and essential documents for work, all from the comfort of your home.

The downside? Expensive ink cartridges — unless you purchase an EcoTank printer from our sponsor Epson. They come with a ridiculous amount of ink right in the box — enough to print a whopping 6,000 color pages.

