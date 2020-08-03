It’s no secret that Americans love their iPhones. Just take a walk down the street and you will see pedestrians snapping selfies, listening to music, or texting. Want more ways to get the most out of your iPhone? Tap or click here for 10 tricks that will make you an iPhone master.

iPhones are a wonderful tool for keeping in touch with friends and loved ones, and they also provide countless hours of entertainment. However, like most electronic devices, iPhones are not immune to a poor cellular signal.

The next time you find yourself suffering from a weak cell signal, here are a few steps you can take to improve your situation.

1. Try Airplane Mode

If you are one of the unfortunate iPhone owners that consistently experience signal issues, you may want to try the simplest trick in the book — toggling the Airplane Mode button on and off.

While it may seem like common knowledge, toggling Airplane Mode on and off can reestablish your phone’s connection to the network. Navigate to the Control Center by swiping up or down on your phone’s screen, depending on which iPhone you have, and then tap the Airplane Mode button.

Wait just a few seconds and then tap the Airplane Mode button a second time to turn off the feature. If all goes well, your signal should improve soon.

2. Take advantage of Wi-Fi calling

Do you often experience signal issues in your home or workspace but have a dependable Wi-Fi connection? You may want to substitute your cellular network for the Wi-Fi calling option on your iPhone.

To do this open Settings > scroll down and tap Phone > Wi-Fi Calling. Then, toggle the button next to Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone to the right to turn it on. That’s it, Wi-Fi Calling is now enabled.

Making calls via your Wi-Fi connection may provide you with clearer reception than your cellular network does, however, you may still experience poor signal when browsing the internet or using an app.

Fortunately, the Apple Store does offer various messaging apps that allow for audio and video calling, therefore, solving your text messaging dilemma. That Facebook post may have to wait though until you find yourself in an area with a better cell signal.

3. Try a cell signal booster

If money is no object, you may want to invest in an iPhone cell signal booster, especially if you have a poor cell signal in your home or office.

These booster devices work in any location with an existing cell signal that needs amplifying. They are also relatively easy to use and install but they can be a little pricey, given that cell signal boosters contain cellular radios in them. This technology is also the reason why these devices consistently work for most iPhone users.

One popular option from Amazon is the weBoost Home Boost signal kit. The Home Room offers improved cellular reception indoors; resulting in fewer dropped calls, better voice quality, faster internet speeds, and more within its coverage area.

This model works for all mobile carriers. Even better, it’s ready for 5G technology so it should work for at least the next decade without problems.

4. Update the iOS

Keeping your operating system up to date is always a good idea. Not only do updates come with security patches for known flaws but many times they also include tools that help your device run more smoothly. If you’re running an old version of iOS it could be causing connection issues.

To update your iOS, open Settings > tap General > select Software Update. If an update is available, select Download and Install. It might take a few minutes but once the update is installed you should have a better connection.

Following these tips will hopefully improve any cellular signal issues you may experience. It may also serve you well to meet with a representative from your mobile carrier to learn more about the existing cell towers in your area. After all, knowledge is power!

By clicking our links, you’re supporting our research, as we may earn a very small commission. Recommendations are not part of any business incentives.