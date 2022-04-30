Imagine losing everything on your computer. You probably have important files, from treasured family photos to PDFs with highly sensitive medical or work information. That’s why you should digitize emergency records on USB drives.

If you don’t digitally back up your important files, they’re as good as gone. Even if you locked away essential documents in a file cabinet, a natural disaster could destroy your physical backups. Creating digital versions of important medical, insurance and identifying documents can help in an emergency.

Don’t forget how big of a risk burglary is, either — they could root around your cabinets and run off with private information. If you don’t digitize emergency records, you could be in for a world of hurt. Tap or click here for nine simple ways to protect your home from burglars.

Here’s what you need to do

Set yourself up with a USB survival stick. For maximum security, set up a few flash drives and thumb drives with everything you need in case of an emergency. There’s a lot you’ll want to have backed up, like:

Birth certificate

Social Security card

Passport

Driver’s license

Medical IDs

Medical history

Marriage certificate

Tax and insurance records

Land and property deeds

Any other general licenses you’ll need to have on hand

Of course, you’ll probably also want to back up important photos and videos. After all, you don’t want to lose family portraits or pictures of happy memories. Tap or click here to organize your messy photo collection in four simple steps.

Take some time to download these files onto a USB for emergencies

Maybe you got lost on vacation and you need to verify your identity. That can be tough when you’re in an unfamiliar country and don’t know how to get home. Navigating complex travel regulations is hard, so you should give yourself a leg up by carrying this emergency USB with your backups wherever you go.

Even if you aren’t vacationing, it can be helpful. Slip a USB stick into your backpack when hiking in the wilderness so people can identify you and help you find your way back. Keep it inside your work desk in case anything happens to your home.

Oh, and don’t forget to encrypt everything! You don’t want people to steal all the important stuff on your USB stick

Bottom line: Backups can make your life easier when you’re struggling. But USB sticks aren’t your only backup option. You can also back up everything to the cloud, which you can access anywhere, from any device.

And when it comes to cloud storage, there’s no better place to start than our sponsor, IDrive. Kim trusts this reliable cloud storage company to keep all of her critical documents safe. It’s a great security plan if your computer fails you (or gets stolen).

It can also help if you’re dealing with ransomware. Imagine a hacker gaining access to your computer and denying you access to your data until you pay a hefty fee. Don’t leave your computer unprotected. Defend your data with IDrive.

X

Save a whopping 90% when you sign up at IDrive.com and use the promo code “Kim” at checkout.