More and more people are working from home these days due to coronavirus pandemic. That means lots of empty ink cartridges that cost way too much to replace — but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Everyone knows Dr. Laura, right? She’s one of Kim’s good friends and recently shared her frustrations with her home printer.

You see, Dr. Laura prints about 75 pages for every one of her 133 shows, and she’s constantly running out of ink. Kim told her about Epson EcoTank printers and Dr. Laura made the switch. She’s so happy she did, and you will be, too.

See why the Epson EcoTank printers are Kim’s printers of choice at Epson.com/EcoTankKim.

What makes Epson EcoTank printers better than the rest

Part of what makes replacing printer ink so pricey is the fact that you have to replace multiple expensive cartridges. How often do you find yourself needing to do that?

Studies show the average person prints more than 20 pages of text, nine pages of graphics and nine photos per month. Maybe you do fewer, but perhaps you print even more. Regardless, multiply that by 12 and yes, your bank account will drain at the same rate as your cartridges.

Instead, how would you like an inkjet printer that lets you refill its high capacity tank yourself, saying goodbye to those expensive ink cartridge replacements? Epson’s line of revolutionary EcoTank printers will let you do just that!

With yields of up to 11,000 black-and-white pages or 8,500 in color out of the box, Epson’s EcoTank printers forego the use of traditional ink cartridges by using their own refillable high-capacity tanks.

Compare that to the mere 500 black-and-white and 450 color pages you get from even the high-capacity inkjet cartridges, and it’s immediately apparent this is a significant improvement. Replacement EcoTank ink sets are much cheaper, too. A complete EcoTank set will cost about $58, with yields of up to 7,500 pages.

A complete color inkjet set for a comparable non-EcoTank printer will cost about $150, and that will only yield up to 2,300 pages. That’s a whopping 80% savings compared to traditional inkjet cartridges.

The initial cost of the Epson’s EcoTank line of printers may be a bit more than conventional inkjet printers, but they more than makeup for it in the long run.

Epson estimates that with the initial ink that comes with EcoTank printers, the average user won’t need replacement ink for two years. Kiss expensive ink cartridges goodbye!

