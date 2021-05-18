Privacy how-to: Hide notifications on your phone’s lock screen

Our phones contain much of our personal lives in today’s digital world. From conversations to social media to our personal photos, we have many things on our phones we may not want the world to see. Tap or click here to see six social media privacy mistakes you’re making right now.

Even when your phone is locked, notifications from various apps, including messages, can appear on your phone. This happens whether you want them to or not.

If you want to keep those notifications off your phone while you’re sleeping or at work, or maybe for when you’re around certain people, we are here to help. Read on to find out how to disable notifications on your phone’s lock screen.

Disable notifications for iPhone

For all apps:

Open Settings

Choose Notifications

Tap Show Previews

Choose an option: Always, When Unlocked, or Never

If you want to stop notifications on your phone’s lock screen, select When Unlocked. This will keep notifications coming when you’re using your phone but stop them from popping up on the lock screen.

Turn off notifications for specific iPhone apps

To turn off notifications selectively for apps, go to Settings > Notifications > Siri Suggestions, then turn off any app.

Disable notifications for Android

When it comes to customizing your notifications on your lock screen on Android, you have five options. You can choose to show no notifications, show all, hide silent notifications, or hide sensitive content specifically. You can also choose to shut off notifications for individual apps.

Shut off all notifications on Android

Open Settings

Choose Apps & notifications

Select Notifications

Under Notifications on lock screen, select Don’t show notifications

Hide silent notifications on your lock screen

Open Settings

Choose Apps & notifications

Select Notifications

Under Lock screen, turn off sensitive notifications

Turn off notifications for specific apps

Open Settings

Choose Apps & notifications

Select Notifications

Find Recently sent and choose apps where you have recently sent notifications

and choose apps where you have recently sent notifications If you don’t see the app you want, select see all

Tap Advanced

Select Turn off all notifications for a listed app

With just a few taps, you can get your phone's notifications under control.