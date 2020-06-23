A malfunctioning program can derail your work plans, add to stress levels and cause you to miss deadlines. Unfortunately, there’s no easy way to avoid these issues. Technology can and will fail — and often at the most inopportune of times.

Luckily, there is a way to get ahead of potential system issues if you’re a Windows 10 user. A dashboard rolled out by Microsoft earlier this year makes it easy to track problems with your PC so you can deal with potential issues before they compound.

Let’s take a closer look at the Windows 10 Health Dashboard, its key features are and how it can help you keep the technology-driven frustrations to a minimum.

Windows 10 Health Dashboard features

This new dashboard displays near real-time information on known issues — both open and resolved — across features and monthly updates. In other words, the dashboard provides you with information about all the reported Windows bugs that can cause your computer to go haywire.

You can find out if the issues you’re dealing with have been reported, are being investigated or have been fixed by Microsoft. Even if the issues are new, you’ll know what path you should take to move forward and resolve them quickly so you can get back to work.

This dashboard isn’t just geared toward Windows 10 users, either. The system tracks the known issues in various versions of Windows 10, and even older versions such as Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, which means it’s a pretty helpful tool for any Windows user.

Previously, it was difficult to find specific information about issues and updates. If you wanted to search for answers, you had to input very specific details about the piece of information you were trying to find, and even then it was a roll of the dice as to whether you’d ping the right keywords to pull the correct answer.

This dashboard helps streamline communication from and between users and Microsoft, which is a huge upgrade from the old method. Plus, this dashboard also offers users information about the status of the bug-patching process: you’ll be able to quickly tell whether the problem is resolved because you can see the exact date and time of the last modification via the platform.

There is also plenty of information to dig through on the dashboard because Microsoft is giving users access to news and announcements on the page, which will help keep Windows 10 users up to date on the latest changes and features.

This all sounds pretty good, right? Well, it’s certainly a step up from the old method, and it’s not tough to navigate with a few basic instructions. Let’s take a look.

How to use the Windows 10 Health Dashboard

If you want to navigate the Windows 10 Health Dashboard, it’s a pretty easy process because the dashboard is broken into sections based on the different operating system versions.

To choose your version of Windows:

It’s simple to choose your version of Windows in the Health Dashboard. Microsoft lists the different options on the left-hand side of the screen. All you have to do is locate the correct version and click on it.

The dashboard offers information on known issues, fixes, and notifications for the following Windows versions:

Version 2004

Version 1909

Version 1809/Windows Server 2019

Version 1803

Version 1709

Version 1607

Version 1507

Several previous versions (Windows 8.1, Windows 7, and several others)

Once you’ve navigated to the correct Windows version, you can search for the information that you need quickly and easily.

To search for recent issues:

The dashboard outlines all of the recent issues and lists them in chronological order on the page, so you can scroll through the list and find what you’re looking for.

You can also:

Open the dashboard, press CTRL + F (PC users) > enter keywords and search terms

(PC users) Open the dashboard, press Command + F (Mac users) > enter keywords and search terms

To share information:

Microsoft makes it easy to share information directly from the dashboard interface. You can share information that you find relevant by using different platforms. Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and email are all options by simply clicking on the Share button.

To share information directly from the dashboard:

Open the dashboard on your browser

Locate the Share button at the top right corner of the page

Choose the method you want to use (email or social media) and click

Follow the instructions to complete the process

This feature makes it simple to quickly relay important information to the masses (or the people who follow you on social media, anyway).